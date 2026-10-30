Support for veterans on Edinburgh’s Poppy Day

Groups urged to apply to Scottish Veterans’ Fund.

Organisations offering support to veterans and their families are being urged to apply for grants of up to £10,000 to help those facing disadvantage as a result of their service to the country.

The Scottish Veterans Fund small grants scheme is open for applications and offers support to projects working with the veterans’ community.

This includes supporting veterans and their families to achieve a successful transition to civilian life and projects that aim to make Scotland the most attractive place to be after leaving the services.

While meeting volunteer poppy sellers in Edinburgh to mark the city’s Poppy Day, Veterans Minister Jamie Hepburn encouraged organisations working with veterans to apply to the scheme by the deadline of November 20th.

Mr Hepburn yesterday said:

“Last year we launched our small grants scheme as part of the Scottish Veterans fund, to create more opportunities for smaller organisations to receive funding and it was hugely popular. “This £100,000 fund offers grants of up to £10,000 for one year, and will prioritise projects that align with recommendations made by the Scottish Veterans Commissioner. “Edinburgh’s Poppy Day is a good time to remind people to apply for this more agile funding pot. The Scottish Government is grateful for the tremendous work undertaken by the staff and volunteers of Poppyscotland. “The Scottish Poppy Appeal provides a vital opportunity to show our thanks to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.”

Scottish Veterans Commissioner Susie Hamilton yesterday said:

“I am pleased that the Scottish Veterans Fund is open for applications. It is available for one-year projects that support veterans and their families in Scotland or strengthen connections between serving families and the veterans community. “I would encourage eligible organisations to consider whether the fund could help bring a worthwhile project to life, as effective support can make a profound difference.”

Background

The Scottish Veterans Fund was initiated in 2008 as the Scottish Government’s main means of directly supporting the veterans’ sector in Scotland. To date it has provided over £3.8 million to nearly 220 individual projects.

In 2021, the SVF funding pot was increased to £500,000 per annum and the pot was further increased to £600,000 per annum for the 2026-27 financial year.

Applications remain open until Friday 20 November 2026, at 11:59pm.