Support for victims of crime
Payments made from Victim Surcharge Fund.
Organisations that support victims of crime have been awarded a total of £405,451 from a fund financed by penalties imposed on offenders who received a court fine.
Eight organisations – including Victim Support Scotland, Dumbarton District Women’s Aid, Migrant Help, The Moira Fund, The Manda Centre, Survivors of Human Trafficking in Scotland (SOHTiS), Action Against Stalking and Dundee Women’s Aid – will share the funding to provide practical help directly to victims.
This is the fourth round of payments from the Victim Surcharge Fund, which was established in November 2019, and takes the latest funding to £1,322,437.
Victims and Community Safety Minister Siobhian Brown said:
“I am pleased the fund has provided support to so many people. Since financial awards were first made in January 2021, 14 different victim support organisations have benefited from this fund - all of which have used the money to help people impacted by crime.
“It is only right that the people who commit crimes should pay towards helping those impacted to recover from the trauma and move on with their lives.”
Kate Wallace, Chief Executive of Victim Support Scotland, said:
“Funding to VSS Emergency Assistance Fund made it possible to reach more than 1,400 victims of crime and their families with awards last year totalling over £400,000.
“Too many people face financial hardship as a result of crime, and this funding allows us to cover the costs of essential items such as food vouchers, rent, property repairs, alarms and funeral costs.”
Background:
The following organisations are set to benefit from the Victim Surcharge Fund in this round:
Victim Support Scotland (VSS) £300,000
Dumbarton District Women’s Aid £11,750
Migrant Help £28,540
The Moira Fund £14,500
The Manda Centre £10,000
Survivors of Human Trafficking in Scotland (SOHTIS) £20,661
Action Against Stalking £15,000
Dundee Women’s Aid £5,000
