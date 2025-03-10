Support for women in conflict resolution

First Minister recently marked International Women’s Day.

First Minister John Swinney has reaffirmed Scotland’s commitment to promoting women’s leadership in conflict resolution, as Scotland marked International Women’s Day.

The First Minister confirmed the Women in Conflict 1325 Fellowship programme will receive continued Scottish Government funding as part of a new £400,000 programme to support peacebuilding organisations in Scotland.

Delivered by Scotland-based NGO Beyond Borders and the University of Edinburgh Law School, the Fellowship has trained more than 360 women peacebuilders from 40 conflict-affected countries across the Middle East, Africa, South Asia and Latin America since 2017.

It is named after the UN Security Council Resolution 1325, which marks its 25th anniversary this year.

First Minister John Swinney recently said:

“Scotland has a proud history of championing peace, democracy, and human rights. On International Women’s Day, we reaffirm our commitment to international peacebuilding and ensuring women have a central role in that process. “We know when women are involved in peace processes, the outcomes are fairer and longer lasting. Ensuring women's participation is therefore not just a moral imperative, but a strategic necessity for achieving sustainable peace. “That is why I am pleased to confirm that the Scottish Government is extending its support for the Women in Conflict 1325 Fellowship Programme. “At a time of heightened global conflict – and when investments in overseas aid are being cut elsewhere – Scotland is proud to support the role of women in international peacebuilding efforts and sharing our values of democracy and devolution to help others build lasting, peaceful societies.”

Mark Muller Stuart KC, Founder and Director of Beyond Borders Scotland, recently said:

"Beyond Borders Scotland is delighted to have secured renewed funding for the world-renowned Women in Conflict 1325 Fellowship Programme which is about to enter its 10th year and has done so much to support women’s presence within peace processes around the globe. "The Scottish Government’s announcement of this exciting award on International Women’s Day is a fitting tribute to the tireless efforts of women peacemakers and builders working around the world to help their communities emerge from conflict as well an appropriate celebration of the 25th anniversary of the ground-breaking passing of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 calling for greater women’s participation in peace processes."

Professor Jo Shaw, Head of Edinburgh Law School, recently said:

“At a time when armed conflicts are becoming more complex, the University of Edinburgh welcomes the Scottish Government’s unwavering commitment to inclusive peacebuilding. “Globally, women are disproportionately affected by conflict and often denied full roles in local, national, and international peacebuilding efforts. “We look forward to continuing our work with the Women in Conflict Fellows and Scottish peacebuilding community to increase the full, equal and meaningful participation of women in peacebuilding, and to amplify the voices of Scotland-based actors in international conflict resolution. We thank the Scottish Government for taking the initiative and supporting this important work.”

Background

The Women in Conflict 1325 Fellowship programme is a seven-day programme held three times a year in Edinburgh, and facilitates sessions focussing on conflict resolution, mediation, reconciliation, and dialogue methodologies.

The role of women in peace negotiations has been examined by the International Peace Institute and World Bank.

International research has shown that countries with greater gender equality are more likely to resolve conflicts without violence and women’s participation in peace negotiations increases the probability of a peace agreement lasting longer.

There is evidence that where women are involved in the peacebuilding process the probability of a peace agreement lasting 15 years increases by 35%.

However, in 2022, women represented only 16% of negotiators in active peace processes led or co-led by the United Nations, a decline from 23% in 2020.