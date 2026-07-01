Charity Commission
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Support registered charities to help earthquake aid efforts in Venezuela
The Charity Commission for England and Wales and the Fundraising Regulator offer advice on giving safely when looking to support the international aid effort.
The Charity Commission for England and Wales and the Fundraising Regulator are encouraging the public to support registered charities responding to the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela, which struck the country on 25 June 2026.
Today (1 July) the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) launches its Venezuela Earthquake Appeal. DEC brings together 15 registered UK aid charities to raise funds quickly and efficiently in times of crisis overseas.
These, and other registered charities, are currently providing life-saving aid such as food, water, shelter and healthcare to people affected by the earthquakes.
By supporting registered charities, including through the DEC, people can be assured that their donations will be regulated and accounted for in line with charity law.
David Holdsworth, Chief Executive of the Charity Commission said:
“The scale of devastation in Venezuela is heartbreaking, and many people will want to do what they can to help.
Giving through registered charities, including those involved in the DEC appeal, is one of the most effective ways to support the relief effort.
Registered charities are subject to regulation and must account for how they use the money entrusted to them, helping ensure donations reach those who need them most.”
Gerald Oppenheim, Chief Executive of the Fundraising Regulator said:
“The British public are incredibly generous whenever disaster strikes, and we’re already seeing people wanting to help those affected by the earthquakes in Venezuela.
“The best way to make sure your donation has the greatest impact is to give through a trusted, registered charity. Taking a few moments to check who you’re donating to can give you confidence that your money is supporting genuine relief efforts.
“Simple steps such as looking for the Fundraising Badge and checking the relevant charity register can help you donate safely and confidently.”
Steps to giving safely
People can give with confidence to relief efforts by following a few simple steps:
- consider donating through the DEC’s emergency appeal
- for those who choose to donate to other charities, the charity regulator is reminding people to check charities are registered and legitimate
- look out for the Fundraising Badge – the logo that says ‘registered with Fundraising Regulator’ – and check the Fundraising Regulator’s Directory of organisations committed to fundraise in line with its Code of Fundraising Practice
- contact a charity directly or find out more online about the charity that you’re seeking to donate to or work with to understand how it is spending funds
- make sure the charity is genuine before giving any financial information
- be careful when responding to emails or clicking on links within them
- check the charity’s name and registration number on the Charity Register – most charities with an annual income of £5,000 or more must be registered in England and Wales
Notes to editors:
- Further tips on donating with confidence to registered charities are available on GOV.UK
- The Charity Commission for England and Wales is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales - its purpose is to ensure charity can thrive and inspire trust so that people can improve lives and strengthen society
- There are separate registers for charities in England and Wales, charities in Scotland and charities in Northern Ireland. Charities can be on more than one register, reflecting the nations where they operate
- The Fundraising Regulator is the independent regulator of charitable fundraising in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Further guidance on giving safely to charity is available on the Fundraising Regulator’s website. It can be reached on FR@pagefield.co.uk
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/support-registered-charities-to-help-earthquake-aid-efforts-in-venezuela
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