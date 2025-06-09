Support secured for LGBT Veterans

Action to ensure Council Tax support retained.

Legislation has been amended to ensure veterans who receive a payment from the LGBT Financial Recognition Scheme do not lose out on council tax support.

More than 1,200 people in Scotland who served under and suffered from the ban on lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) personnel serving in HM Armed Forces between 1967 and 2000 have applied to the UK Government for compensation so far.

Changes approved by the Scottish Parliament to ensure such payments do not affect any entitlement to Council Tax Reduction have come into effect this week.

Finance Secretary Shona Robison recently said:

“As we mark 25 years since the lifting of the ban on LGBT people serving in the Armed Forces, it is important to recognise the hardship that so many faced with widespread homophobic bullying and harassment. “Nothing will make up for the difficulties that LGBT veterans faced, however our action will ensure those in Scotland receive every penny that they are entitled to. “I would also like to recognise the individuals and organisations – including Fighting with Pride – who campaigned for the rights of those who were dismissed or discharged, or faced other discrimination.”

Peter Gibson, CEO of Fighting with Pride, recently said:

“Fighting with Pride has campaigned for justice for LGBTQ+ veterans for many years, helping to secure reparations and financial recognition of their horrendous treatment prior to 2000. “As we slowly see the UK Government deal with those financial payments, protected from benefit and taxation impact, it is wonderful to see the Scottish Government taking action to ensure other benefits such as Council Tax Benefit is also protected too. We continue to seek out veterans who were discharged or dismissed from the military to support them, and this news is one more step towards helping those in Scotland.”

Background

The Council Tax Reduction (Miscellaneous Amendment) (Scotland) (No. 2) Regulations 2025

Veterans of the LGBT Ban: Financial Recognition Scheme – GOV.UK

The UK-wide financial recognition scheme opened in December 2024, with payments due to commence in June 2025.

Around 460,000 households across Scotland will receive some level of Council Tax Reduction this year, helping them with the cost of living. This will save people, on average, more than £850 a year.