Support service for Northern Ireland traders extended

Support for businesses moving goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland will remain in place as further trade improvements under the Windsor Framework are introduced.

The Trader Support Service, which helps businesses of all sizes successfully navigate changes to the way goods move under the Windsor Framework, has been extended until December 2024. The government remains committed to long-term support for traders moving goods within the UK between Great Britain and Northern Ireland. This follows the agreement reached earlier this year by the UK and EU to introduce the Windsor Framework.

Thousands of businesses have now registered with the free-to-use platform since its launch in 2020, providing end-to-end support for traders moving goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The Trader Support Service also provides guidance and training to help businesses understand what the Windsor Framework means for them, and avoids traders having to use specialist software, saving time and money.

Businesses moving goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland can sign up to the Trader Support Service and access free online courses and training materials.