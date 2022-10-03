HM Revenue and Customs
|Printable version
Support service for Northern Ireland traders extended for a year
The Trader Support Service, which helps businesses move goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, has been extended.
A business support service that helps those moving goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland has been extended until December 2023.
More than 47,000 businesses have registered with the Trader Support Service (TSS) since its launch in 2020 to help them successfully navigate changes to the way goods move under the Northern Ireland Protocol.
The free-to-use digital platform helps businesses and traders of all sizes continue to trade seamlessly between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
The comprehensive service provides end-to-end support to manage digital declarations including completing import and safety and security declarations on behalf of traders.
The TSS, which provides guidance and training to help businesses understand what the Protocol means for them, enables traders to complete declarations without the need to purchase specialist software saving traders time and money.
The government is committed to ensuring traders are supported throughout 2023 to meet the requirements of moving goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, including tailoring this support in response to the changes the government is seeking to make to the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Businesses moving goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland can sign up to the Trader Support Service and access free online courses and training materials.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/support-service-for-northern-ireland-traders-extended-for-a-year
Latest News from
HM Revenue and Customs
Need to do a tax return for the first time? Tell HMRC by 5 October27/09/2022 13:15:00
The deadline for completing Self Assessment tax returns online for the 2021 to 2022 tax year is 31 January 2023.
HMRC late payment interest rates to be revised after Bank of England increases base rate23/09/2022 13:10:00
HMRC interest rates for late payments will be revised following the Bank of England interest rate rise to 2.25%.
Tax avoidance promoter directors named for the first time31/08/2022 15:10:00
HMRC uses new powers to publicly name the directors of tax avoidance promoting companies.
One month left for importers to move to single customs platform30/08/2022 15:25:00
Businesses must submit import declarations through the Customs Declaration Service from 1 October.
1.1 million families claiming tax credits to receive first Cost of Living Payment from 2 September26/08/2022 10:15:00
Around 1.1 million claimant families receiving tax credits will get their first Cost of Living Payment from Friday 2 September 2022, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has confirmed.
London landmark tax avoidance scheme named19/08/2022 15:20:00
A tax avoidance promoter based in The Shard has been exposed by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) with users warned to withdraw or risk large tax bills.
Back to school? HMRC can help with childcare costs17/08/2022 13:10:00
As children return to school after summer holidays, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is reminding families who may be missing out on Tax-Free Childcare to register.
HMRC late payment interest rates to be revised after Bank of England increases base rate08/08/2022 11:10:00
HMRC interest rates for late payments will be revised following the Bank of England interest rate rise to 1.75%.