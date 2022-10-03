Support service for Northern Ireland traders extended for a year

The Trader Support Service, which helps businesses move goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, has been extended.

A business support service that helps those moving goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland has been extended until December 2023.

More than 47,000 businesses have registered with the Trader Support Service (TSS) since its launch in 2020 to help them successfully navigate changes to the way goods move under the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The free-to-use digital platform helps businesses and traders of all sizes continue to trade seamlessly between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The comprehensive service provides end-to-end support to manage digital declarations including completing import and safety and security declarations on behalf of traders.

The TSS, which provides guidance and training to help businesses understand what the Protocol means for them, enables traders to complete declarations without the need to purchase specialist software saving traders time and money.

The government is committed to ensuring traders are supported throughout 2023 to meet the requirements of moving goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, including tailoring this support in response to the changes the government is seeking to make to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Businesses moving goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland can sign up to the Trader Support Service and access free online courses and training materials.