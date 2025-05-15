Support the workplace day of action for Palestine

Gaza humanitarian aid crisis

Israeli authorities are blocking all humanitarian aid into Gaza – threatening mass starvation.

Almost the entire population of Gaza has been forcibly displaced with tens of thousands killed by Israeli military operations - including journalists, medics and aid workers. And vital public infrastructure has been destroyed.

Collective punishment is prohibited under international humanitarian law.

The TUC is calling on the UK government to put urgent pressure on Israel to ensure full humanitarian access to Gaza and to implement the ceasefire deal in full.

West Bank human and labour rights abuses

In April TUC General Secretary, Paul Nowak, travelled to the West Bank and witnessed first-hand the human and labour rights abuses being experienced by Palestinian workers on a daily basis.

The international community must take a stand against Israeli government plans for further illegal settlement building and annexation in the West Bank.

And it must oppose any plans to seize the Gaza Strip and remove the Palestinian population.

We’re also calling on the UK government to:

Pressure the Israeli government to respect international law and Palestinians’ human rights

Immediately recognise the State of Palestine

End all licences for arms traded with Israel – meeting international law

Ban the trade in goods from the settlements, as this supports Israel’s ongoing illegal occupation.

Suspend trade talks with Isreal until it ends its illegal occupation

The TUC supports genuine efforts towards a just, lasting and comprehensive peace that is consistent with international law, and is based on a two-state solution, which promotes equality, democracy and respect for human and labour rights.

Support the day of action

Discuss with colleagues in your branch what kind of action is best suited to your workplace and its circumstances – and ensure all workers are treated respectfully.

Options for taking action include:

Taking a photo with the visuals (Ceasefire Now; Respect International Law; Recognise the State of Palestine; End the Occupation) and sharing personal statements of solidarity. These could be combined into a collage or video montage for social media.

Lunch-and-Learn Sessions: Organise workplace discussions or virtual lunch-and-learn sessions about Palestine.

Email your MP in support of the trade union movement’s calls for Israel to respect international law

Donating to the Gaza Medical Aid for Palestinians appeal https://www.map.org.uk/

Appendix

The International Court of Justice has found that in relation to the occupation, “Israel’s legislation and measures constitute breach of Article 3” of the UN Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Racial Discrimination.

This states: “States Parties particularly condemn racial segregation and apartheid and undertake to prevent, prohibit and eradicate all practices of this nature in territories under their jurisdiction.”

UN General Secretary, Antonio Guterres warned that it is vital to avoid any form of ethnic cleansing in Gaza.