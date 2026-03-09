Support to prevent child poverty

£5.8 million to charities and partners to bolster whole family support across 2026-27

Seven projects delivering in communities will share £5.8 million of funding to drive transformation in whole family support.

First Minister John Swinney announced the funding during a speech on eradicating child poverty at Centrestage in Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire. He highlighted the need for charities and government to streamline collaborative efforts to eradicate child poverty, making it easier for people to access support.

The seven recipients of the grant will provide support for families, scale up efforts to tackle child poverty, and improve early child development.

This support is part of the £50 million Whole Family Wellbeing Funding allocation for 2026-27, building on the Scottish Government’s significant investment of £148 million in that Fund since 2022.

The Scottish Government’s Tackling Child Poverty Delivery Plan, which will set out further actions to reduce child poverty, will be published on Thursday.

First Minister John Swinney said:

“Eradicating child poverty is my top priority and as a result of our bold action, child poverty rates are lower in Scotland than anywhere else in the UK.

“No child should have to worry about essentials such as food or a warm home because of circumstances beyond their control. While child poverty has reduced, even one young person growing up in poverty is one too many.

“My government is focused on building a support system that is seamless and tailored, that responds flexibly and quickly to people’s needs – and offers the right support at the right time.

“A total of £5.8 million in Whole Family Wellbeing funding will be directed to seven projects that exemplify the type of transformational support required for families across Scotland.

“I am proud that the experiences of children and families are at the heart of our forthcoming Tackling Child Poverty Delivery Plan, which will be set out in Parliament this Thursday. We are charting a path to work in harmony with charities and the third sector so that systems come together as one, providing a brighter future for children across the country.”

Dundee City Councillor and Convener of the Fair Work, Economic Growth & Infrastructure committee Steven Rome spoke about the Dundee Pathfinder Fairer Futures Partnership, which is among the recipients of this latest funding.

He said: “The Dundee Pathfinder is a collaborative effort to support families experiencing poverty. By drawing on local expertise, the Pathfinder has brought more than £2.4 million into households since October 2022. This is helping many people move into employment and training, improving the lives of entire families.”