Support towards funeral costs

Financial help available for funerals during winter.

Those who lose someone over the winter months are encouraged to apply for support to help with funeral costs.

Funeral Support Payment is delivered by Social Security Scotland and is available to people living in Scotland who receive certain benefits.

The payment can help cover some of the cost of a funeral and can be used towards funerals for a baby, child or adult. The payment also covers funerals for babies who are stillborn.

More than £66 million has been paid to over 33,000 bereaved people since Funeral Support Payment launched in 2019.

Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Shirley-Anne Somerville, said:

“A bereavement is one of the hardest things a person can experience. On top of their grief, people often face the staggering costs of paying for the funeral. The average price for a funeral in the UK is now well over £4,000 - this is a cost many do not have the resources to pay for.

“Funeral Support Payment is there to ease some of the financial pressure for grieving individuals and reduce funeral poverty for people in Scotland. I urge people to check their eligibility to receive Funeral Support Payment.”

To find out more information on Funeral Support Payment, visit: https://www.mygov.scot/browse/benefits/death/funeral-support

Background

Eligibility:

People may be eligible for Funeral Support Payment if they meet all of the criteria below:

they live in Scotland

they or their partner are getting certain benefits or tax credits*

the person who died lived in the UK

the funeral is being held in the UK or in some circumstances in the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway or Switzerland and anywhere in the world outside the UK in exceptional circumstances

they are applying after the person has died, until 6 months after the date of their funeral

they or their partner are responsible for the funeral costs

it is reasonable for them or their partner to accept responsibility for the funeral costs.

* Universal Credit (UC), Income Support, Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance, Income related Employment and Support Allowance, Pension Credit, Housing Benefit.