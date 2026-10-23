Support veterans affected by the armed forces LGBT ban: 12 December deadline

Homelessness services are being encouraged to raise awareness of an upcoming deadline for veterans affected by the armed forces LGBT ban to access financial and non-financial recognition by using the Ministry of Defence’s Ally Pack.

A scheme allowing those affected to claim financial and non-financial recognition closes on 12 December 2026.

Homelessness services can help make sure those affected hear about the deadline by putting up posters in their services, making leaflets available, posting on social media, or simply initiating conversations. These resources, and numerous others, are available in a free Ally Pack produced by the Ministry of Defence.

From 1967 to 2000, LGBT people were banned from serving in the armed forces. This led to people experiencing considerable hardship – financial and otherwise – after dismissal, discharge or discrimination due to their sexual orientation.

You can support people who may have been affected to find out more by directing them to gov.uk/affected-by-the-ban.