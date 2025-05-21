Welsh Government
Supported events achieve huge return on investment
Arts, culture and sporting events supported by Welsh Government through Event Wales generated more than £40 million for the economy in 2024.
This represented a ten to one return on investment, with approaching £4 million provided to support a total of 35 events last year.
Successful events included the Women’s Tour of Britain cycle race, Wheelchair Fencing World Cup, Hijinx Unity Festival and the first Cardiff Music City Festival.
Almost 170,000 additional visitors were attracted into Wales by funded events last year, and they also supported over 900 jobs in the wider tourism economy.
They created around 4,000 work experience and volunteer opportunities, and showcased almost 1,000 Welsh, or Wales based, performing artists.
Providing funding support to events that draw visitors to Wales is a key aim of National Events Strategy for Wales 2022 to 2030.
The Between the Trees Festival, which takes place in Candleston Woods in Merthyr Mawr, Bridgend, attracts almost half its audience from outside the country each August bank holiday weekend.
In 2024, with Event Wales support, the festival attracted around 20 per cent more visitors. It also provided up to 50 volunteer placements to community groups across the Bridgend region, and received national newspaper coverage.
Between the Trees Festival organiser Andrew Thomas said:
With the support of Welsh Government, we were able to implement a professional marketing strategy, which allowed for a more effective early ticket release for 2024. This boost in brand awareness has had a lasting, positive impact on the festival.
The funding also strengthened the event’s management and organisation, allowing us to hire experienced freelancers - significantly enhancing the visitor experience and overall satisfaction. Thanks to this support, our vision of a festival that connects people to nature, has truly been brought to life.
Major future events are already secured up to 2030, including a stage of Tour de France in 2027 and six matches of EURO 2028 being held in Cardiff.
This July, the AIG Women’s Open will also be staged at The Royal Porthcawl Golf Club – the biggest women-only sporting event ever to be held in Wales.
Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said:
Cultural, sport and business events make an important contribution to the economy of Wales. They also showcase our world-class venues, help us to celebrate our distinct Welsh culture, and deliver much wider benefits, like supporting mental health and well-being, and helping increase participation in sports and the arts.
Event Wales helped the sector enjoy a hugely successful 2024, with huge return on investment and almost a thousand jobs supported in the wider tourism economy. Whether it is beer suppliers, street food vans or stage technicians – there are people and businesses thriving across Wales because of the range of events taking place.
We are committed to securing more exciting events in the years to come and I look forward to seeing them continue to deliver tangible benefits for the people of Wales.
