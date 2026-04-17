Supported Housing Regulations: what do I need to know?

This blog gives an overview of the key regulations and timescales. Our regulation of homelessness services webpage delves deeper into each area and implications for providers.

Over the past five years, a range of legislation and guidance focussing on the quality and regulation of housing, including supported housing, in England, has been proposed, passed, and is being implemented. These include the Social Housing Regulation Act 2023, the Renters Rights Act 2025, the Supported Housing (Regulatory Oversight) Act 2023 and Ofsted regulations on the registration of Supported Accommodation for 16&17year olds.

These regulations respond to a range of concerns, not least, how private and social landlords treat their tenants, including the significant failings exposed by the Grenfell Tower fire, the death of 2-year old Awaab Ishak due to damp and mould in his social home, and the expansion of poor-quality supported accommodation which exploits exempt Housing Benefit rates.

For supported housing providers specifically, working out what applies to you, and when, can be challenging. Implementations are phased, requirements overlap, and it isn't always clear how supported housing fits within frameworks designed primarily for general needs social housing or the private rented sector.

Ofsted

Starting with the earliest implementation, the Ofsted Supported Accommodation regulations came into force in October 2023 and require all providers of supported accommodation for Looked After 16- and 17-year-olds to register with Ofsted. Most providers are now registered and inspections have started.

Social Housing Regulation Act

The Social Housing Regulation Act provisions are being implemented in phases. These apply to all Registered Providers of Social Housing, and in many cases, their Managing Agents, so even if a supported accommodation provider is not a RP but they operate accommodation under a Management Agreement with an RP, they may still have to comply with certain regulations or provide their RP partner with information to enable them to comply:

April 2024 – new Consumer Standards that set clear expectations for Registered Provider of Social Housing (RPs) to deliver safe, high-quality homes, responsive services and listen to and act on tenants’ concerns. This includes mandatory adoption of the Housing Ombudsman’s Complaints Code and publication of data on tenant satisfaction.

October 2025 – Awaab’s Law Phase 1, requiring landlords to investigate damp & mould and emergency hazards in their tenants’ homes, provide written updates, and commence any required follow-on works within strict timeframes.

October 2026 – Competence & Conduct Standard, meaning all Registered Providers must have a policy on managing and developing skills, a code of conduct for staff, and senior managers and leaders must have, or be working towards specific levels and types of qualifications. RPs must also ensure that anyone delivering housing management on their behalf has suitably qualified staff.

October 2026 – Social Tenant Access to Information Requirements (STAIRs) Publication Scheme, requiring RPs to publish a range of information on how the deliver their services.

October 2026 - Awaab’s Law Phase 2, which extends landlord obligations to a wider set of hazard categories from the Housing Health and Safety Rating System (HHSRS)

April 2027 – STAIRs Information Requests, which brings in new rights for social housing tenants to request specific information from their landlord on performance and how services are managed.

2027 – Awaab's Law Phase 3 will extend regulations to all remaining HHSRS hazards (apart from overcrowding) where they present a significant risk of harm.

Renters’ Rights Act

The Renters’ Rights Act, passed in late 2025, will come into force for all Private Landlords on 1st May 2026. Section 21 "no-fault" evictions will be abolished (there are specific grounds for possession for Supported Housing), all assured shorthold tenancies will be replaced with rolling periodic tenancies, and landlords will only be able to increase rent once a year via a formal notice.

Tenants will also be able to request to keep a pet, and landlords will no longer be permitted to discriminate against renters who have children or receive benefits.

All PRS landlords will need to inform tenants of the changes by sending out the Government Information Sheet on the RRA by 31st May 2026. The PRS Ombudsman and local licensing schemes will be set up over 2026/27, which PRS landlords will need to sign up to. In October 2027, the tenancy provisions of the Act will also apply to social housing assured tenancies.

Supported Housing Regulatory Oversight Act (SHROA)

And last but certainly not least, the Supported Housing Regulatory Oversight Act will start to come into force in 2027. Local Authorities must conduct a Supported Housing Needs Assessment and publish a Supported Housing Strategy by 31st March 2027. Further information on the licencing scheme and standards is expected in spring/early summer 2026. The consultation outlined a set of principles and standards but we do know there were a high number of responses and some significant concerns raised, so these may change. You can read the Homeless Link response here.

The volume of regulatory change landing between now and 2027 is significant, and for supported housing providers the picture is particularly layered, with obligations arising from multiple Acts, each on its own timetable. Some requirements are already live, others are months away, and key details (particularly around the Supported Housing Regulatory Oversight Act licensing scheme) are still emerging.

Our advice is not to wait for full clarity before taking action. Start by mapping which regulations apply to your organisation and in what capacity, as a Registered Provider, a managing agent, a private landlord, or a combination. Review your current complaints processes and resident feedback mechanisms, property safety procedures, and staff development frameworks against what's already in force and identify the gaps you'll need to close over the coming months.

Homeless Link will continue to update members as further guidance is published. If you haven't already, read our guide on the regulation of homelessness services for a fuller breakdown of each area, and get in touch if you have questions about how specific changes affect your service.