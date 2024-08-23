Supported Housing (Regulatory Oversight) Act - Update

As many of you know, the development of supported housing requirements under the Supported Housing (Regulatory Oversight) Act has been slow. Although the Act (which establishes the power to implement national supported housing standards, local authority delivered licensing, and establish an advisory group) was passed in August 2023, there has been little movement on any front. This has led to uncertainty among members about what they will be required to do.

Despite this delay, we wanted to update you on what has happened since the Act passed and share how we plan to engage with you to ensure your voices are heard when Government starts consulting on the standards and licensing.

What has happened since the Act passed

It was anticipated that the consultation on the standards and licensing system that the previous government committed to would begin shortly after the Act passed. However, delays which have most recently included the general election have further slowed this down. Despite the delays, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) has started the process of establishing a supported housing advisory panel which is prescribed under the Act, by accepting membership applications (although disrupted by the election period the application process has now closed, but we are seeking clarity on whether it will re-open and when decisions will be made).

MHCLG has also informally engaged on the types of things they would consult on with various stakeholders. We have fed into this engagement and represented the views of our members as the Act will have huge implications for anyone who provides supported accommodation, or delivers anything that sits under the definition of specified accommodation.

What’s next?

It is still unclear when the consultation will begin, and we understand that the confusion and uncertainty around the process has been compounded by the pre-emptive requirements some local authorities have started to apply to providers of supported accommodation.

We are however hopeful that the recent appointment of homelessness Minister Rushanara Ali points to the reuptake of this work as Ms Ali is responsible for supported accommodation and the oversight of the Supported Housing Act.

What can you do?

Wait. We know the uncertainty around this process is uneasy. But rest assured we will be in touch as soon as the consultation starts.

Let us know if your local authority has prematurely set supported housing requirements. We have heard of local authorities that are pre-emptively requiring supported housing providers to follow certain requirements that have not been set by Government. If your local authority has done so, please let us know as we want to share the unintended consequences that have arisen because of the delayed standards and licensing.

As soon as the consultation is released, we will launch and share our planned engagement activity. Please keep an eye on our website and newsletters as we will keep you updated on any further development.