Supported Housing Regulatory Oversight Consultation
On 20 February, the Government launched the consultation on the Supported Housing (Regulatory Oversight) Act, which is open until Thursday 15 May. We know that the implementation of this legislation will be hugely significant for many homelessness services. So Homeless Link will be submitting a strong response to the consultation, developed in partnership with members, that makes the case for what our sector needs to see.
We have organised a series of engagement sessions for members to share their thoughts, concerns and reflections in response to the different aspects of the consultation. We are running two sessions on each part to try and hear from as many people as possible.
The session options are listed below:
- Monday 17 March - 11:00-12:30 – Standards and principles
- Thursday 20 March - 11:00-12:30 – Licensing scheme
- Tuesday 25 March - 11:00-12:30 – Housing Benefit changes and definitions
- Thursday 27 March - 11:30-1:00 – Standards and principles
- Monday 31 March - 11:00-12:30 – Licensing scheme
- Tuesday 1 April - 11:00-12:30 – Housing Benefit changes and definitions
Numbers will be strictly limited to one person per member organisation at each session, but please make sure your organisation is represented if you want your views represented.
Many members will also want to submit their own individual responses and we’d encourage those with capacity to do so.
In addition to the above sessions, we will soon launch a survey to capture some data about the likely costs to your organisation of compliance with the new standards and licensing scheme. This will also inform our submission so please keep an eye out to respond.
We will also soon be sharing a summary of the key aspects of the consultation with you to provide an overview of the full detail.
If you are unable to attend the session(s) of your choice but still want to give feedback beyond the survey, we are always happy to hear from you by email please see the contact details below.
