Wednesday 05 Mar 2025 @ 14:10
Homeless Link
Printable version

Supported Housing Regulatory Oversight Consultation

On 20 February, the Government launched the consultation on the Supported Housing (Regulatory Oversight) Act, which is open until Thursday 15 May. We know that the implementation of this legislation will be hugely significant for many homelessness services. So Homeless Link will be submitting a strong response to the consultation, developed in partnership with members, that makes the case for what our sector needs to see.

We have organised a series of engagement sessions for members to share their thoughts, concerns and reflections in response to the different aspects of the consultation. We are running two sessions on each part to try and hear from as many people as possible.

The session options are listed below:

Numbers will be strictly limited to one person per member organisation at each session, but please make sure your organisation is represented if you want your views represented.

Many members will also want to submit their own individual responses and we’d encourage those with capacity to do so.

In addition to the above sessions, we will soon launch a survey to capture some data about the likely costs to your organisation of compliance with the new standards and licensing scheme. This will also inform our submission so please keep an eye out to respond.

We will also soon be sharing a summary of the key aspects of the consultation with you to provide an overview of the full detail.

If you are unable to attend the session(s) of your choice but still want to give feedback beyond the survey, we are always happy to hear from you by email please see the contact details below.

Channel website: http://www.homelesslink.org.uk

Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/supported-housing-regulatory-oversight-consultation/

Share this article

Latest News from
Homeless Link

Launching Under One Roof: Homeless Link's 2025 Summer Conference

05/03/2025 13:10:00

We're excited to announce that early bird bookings are now open for Under One Roof: Homeless Link's 2025 Summer Conference, taking place 2 - 3 June in Nottingham.

Women’s specific experiences of homelessness and health must be addressed

04/03/2025 16:10:00

This year, the theme of International Women’s Day is ‘accelerate action’; a topic of vital importance when it comes to the lives of women experiencing homelessness.

Devastating rough sleeping must end here says Homeless Link

27/02/2025 17:05:00

Homeless Link responds to the rough sleeping snapshot (2024) and the statutory homelessness statistics (Jul-Sep 2024)

The 2025 Excellence Awards are now open

24/02/2025 11:10:00

Today marks the launch of our annual Excellence Awards, designed to highlight excellence in the homelessness and supported housing sectors.

Select Committee declares a Rough Sleeping Emergency

21/02/2025 10:15:00

Breaking the cycle: our submission to the Comprehensive Spending Review 2025

18/02/2025 11:10:00

Every few years, the Government lays out its fiscal plans through a Comprehensive Spending Review (CSR). 

LGBTQ+ History Month: understanding the intersection of queer identity and homelessness

04/02/2025 11:10:00

As we celebrate LGBTQ+ History Month, it is important to not only honour the progress made in the fight for equality, but also highlight the ongoing challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community.

London rough sleeping numbers still shocking

03/02/2025 09:20:00

Homeless Link responds to the CHAIN Q3 2024/25 statistics

New member: Foundation Homes & Support CIC

24/01/2025 09:20:00

We're delighted to welcome Foundation Homes & Support CIC as a new member of Homeless Link!

Enhancing Prisoner Rehabilitation: The Role of Serco