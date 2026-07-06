Department for Work and Pensions
|Printable version
Supported housing residents to keep more of what they earn under new rules
More than 300,000 residents in supported housing and temporary accommodation will no longer face a drop in income when increasing their working hours, under new rules laid in Parliament today [Monday 6 July].
- Residents in supported housing and temporary accommodation previously faced a “cliff edge” loss of income when increasing their working hours
- New changes to the welfare system which encourage work and ensure it always pays come into force in October
- Measure to benefit around 300,000 vulnerable claimants living in supported housing and temporary accommodation
More than 300,000 residents in supported housing and temporary accommodation will no longer face a drop in income when increasing their working hours, under new rules laid in Parliament today [Monday 6 July].
The system inherited by this Government left vulnerable people in supported housing having to choose between staying out of work, or risk losing their housing support, because the work allowance was higher for Universal Credit than it was for Housing Benefit.
The less generous rules for Housing Benefit created a cliff edge that trapped people on benefits rather than supporting them into work. Some landlords even discouraged residents from taking jobs to protect their own rental income.
As part of the Government’s commitment to move from a welfare state to a working state, the regulations change how Housing Benefit is calculated so it works in the same way as Universal Credit – a change that will incentivise work for 315,000 people when they come into force in October 2026.
Sir Stephen Timms, Minister for Social Security and Disability, said:
The system we inherited was actively pushing some of the most vulnerable residents away from work rather than towards it. These changes fix that - ensuring residents can keep more of what they earn, so that taking a job or increasing hours always pays better than benefits.
This announcement delivers on a commitment made in our Autumn Budget, and forms part of the government’s wider plan to reform the welfare system - tearing out the barriers that have trapped people in dependency.
We are replacing that system with one that rewards work and ensures people keep more of what they earn, while protecting those who need it most.
Today’s rules come alongside previous steps to help people on disability benefits that want to work, into work. We have already rebalanced Universal Credit to tackle the perverse incentives that discouraged work and introduced Right to Try legislation, allowing sick or disabled people to try work without the immediate fear of reassessment.
These measures come alongside our Connect to Work programme, which delivers tailored, personalised, local support that will help 300,000 people into work, and the deployment of 1000 Pathways to Work advisers to help those written off by the previous Government.
Additional Information
- The Housing Benefit (Earned Income Disregards) Regulations 2026 laid before parliament on 6th July 2026, come into force on 5 October 2026.
- Five new earned income disregards are being introduced for working-age Housing Benefit claimants in supported housing and temporary accommodation.
- Disregard values will be updated annually. No group is made worse off by this change; any variation in the immediate financial gain reflects how existing Universal Credit and Housing Benefit tapers already operate.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/supported-housing-residents-to-keep-more-of-what-they-earn-under-new-rules
Latest News from
Department for Work and Pensions
BAE Systems tops the DWP's latest apprenticeships rankings as leading employers named03/07/2026 16:05:00
Top ranking apprenticeship employers have been revealed after the publication of the new leaderboard – with BAE Systems topping the list for 2026.
Keep Britain Working continues drive to stop people falling out of the workforce03/07/2026 12:25:00
Nearly 200 workplaces have signed up to be “Vanguards” preventing people dropping out of work due to ill-health, in a new milestone for the programme.
Councils supported to identify and support vulnerable teenagers02/07/2026 09:07:00
New data reveals 32,100 “Phantom NEETS” are being left to drift without help, with up to half of 16 and 17-year-olds unaccounted for in one area.
Brighton’s first Youth Guarantee Jobs Fair sees hundreds of young people connect with local employers01/07/2026 14:10:00
More than 650 young people from across Brighton and the wider local area descended on the world-famous Brighton Centre to meet with some of the region's best-known employers yesterday (Tuesday 20th June).
Welfare reforms saving taxpayer £1 billion come into force01/07/2026 12:10:00
Reforms to the Motability scheme come into force today (1 July 2026), saving taxpayers £1 billion by 2030 while protecting disabled people's access to cars, scooters and powered wheelchairs.
Health assessments to be recorded as standard in major transparency drive29/06/2026 15:10:00
All face-to-face and telephone health assessments for disability and sickness benefits will be audio recorded as standard from today to improve transparency in the benefit system.
Funding for businesses who give youngsters a chance as Government ramps up youth jobs drive29/06/2026 12:10:00
Businesses who take on jobless youngsters will be offered thousands of pounds in the latest boost to youth employment support.
Thousands more out-of-work benefit claimants to get personalised support26/06/2026 14:20:00
Support Conversations are voluntary, hour-long sessions designed to help people identify and overcome the barriers stopping them from moving into work or into meaningful activity (such as volunteering) and is part of the commitment the Government made in last year’s Pathways to Work Green Paper
Driving bans for those who refuse to repay benefit debts as new DWP powers come into force24/06/2026 12:25:00
People who have stopped receiving benefits but still refuse to repay money owed to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) could be banned from driving under sweeping new powers that come into force yesterday.