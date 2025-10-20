Supporting a fairer future for women and girls

Promoting sustainable and inclusive growth in partner countries.

First Minister John Swinney reaffirmed his government’s commitment to gender equality around the world, announcing the first grants to be awarded from the £3 million Women and Girls Fund.

The grants will support women and girl-led organisations in Zambia and Malawi with a wide range of projects, including enhancing women’s representation in politics and decision-making, furthering rights for disabled women and girls and creating gender-inclusive public services.

In Zambia, the First Minister met organisations to discuss the challenges in advancing women’s rights, and heard about Police Scotland’s partnership with the Zambian Police Service, supported by the Scottish Government, to tackle gender-based violence. He also visited a One Stop Centre, which received valuable resources through this programme to support the delivery of essential services to victims.

In Malawi, the First Minister announced a package of funding to support inclusive growth for women-led businesses, ahead of attending an investment roundtable in Blantyre.

The First Minister said:

"Gender inequality remains one of the greatest human rights challenges globally, and the Scottish Government’s funding is empowering women and girls, locally, to define and meet their own priorities.

“Tackling violence against women and girls is one of our key priorities in Scotland, and it is important that we continue to share learning with other countries on this common goal.

“When it comes to building a better future for women and girls, supporting inclusive education and creating opportunities in business will also be key.

“That’s why we are investing over £350,000 this year to the Malawi Investment Programme – helping small and medium enterprises to expand, with a particular focus on women-led businesses. The funding will also help empower women, especially in rural areas, through skills development to shape a better future for their families and the community.

“I look forward to continuing to engage with governments in Malawi and Zambia as we continue to work towards our shared goal of advancing gender equality.”

Violet Pikiti Sitwala, Executive Director at Archie Hinchcliffe Disability Intervention said:

“As Archie Hinchcliffe Disability Intervention, we have been greatly honored to be part of the whole process of the Women and Girls Fund - from designing to being fund recipients - and now being visited by the First Minister of Scotland.

“The process has been deeply empowering, providing us a valuable opportunity to drive community transformation through advocacy; especially in advancing the rights and well-being of girls and women with disabilities. We are humbled and deeply thankful.”

Background

The Scottish Government’s Women and Girls Fund will deliver grants to women and girl-led organisations across Malawi, Rwanda, and Zambia, aiming to contribute to the delivery of Sustainable Development Goal 5: Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls.

Ecorys and partners: FAWE Malawi, FAWE Rwanda, and FAWE Zambia, have been appointed by the Scottish Government to design, deliver, and manage the fund.

This year the Scottish Government is providing £264,031 which will be match funded by National Bank of Malawi Development Bank Limited to create an investment fund for supporting small and medium enterprises in Malawi to access capital for scaling up their businesses, focusing on women-led SMEs as well as investments in renewable energy and climate change.

Through the partnership £100,000 is also being provided in match-funded investment to help establish a micro processing plant at the St Andrews Macadamia Farm in Zomba.

The farm has worked closely with surrounding local communities in Zomba, creating quality jobs, entrepreneurship and leadership training for the Agricultural Community Foundation (ACF) – a women cooperative working in partnership with SAM to empower local women through business and skills development.