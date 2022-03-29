Supporting a meaningful national dialogue in Eswatini

EXPERT COMMENT

With concerns growing over the proposed national dialogue in Eswatini as a response to ongoing violent protests, the international community must engage.

Protests in the kingdom of Eswatini which first started back in May 2021 – and in which scores of citizens have died – have continued into 2022, creating increased domestic pressure to address longstanding demands for democratic reforms.

But critics are sceptical that the announced ‘sibaya’ – a process by which citizens’ views are collated by traditional leaders before a national gathering at the king’s own ‘kraal’ – will be a genuine platform for discussion, and instead see it as just a means for the monarch to reassert authority.

Although the primacy of domestic stakeholders in national political processes must be sacrosanct, given the context in Eswatini of a polarized political landscape and a significant trust deficit, the international community must play an important role in supporting a constructive and meaningful process.

Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.