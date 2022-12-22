Supporting a renewables revolution

Commitment to develop onshore wind generation confirmed.

Scotland’s onshore wind capacity will more than double by 2030 under plans to help cut harmful emissions and support the energy sector’s net zero transformation.

The finalised Onshore Wind Policy Statement, published yesterday, confirms the Scottish Government’s ambitions for 20 Gigawatts (GW) of onshore wind power to be installed by 2030. This could generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of 19.5 million homes per year. Currently, around 8.7 GW of onshore wind is operational.

An Onshore Wind Strategic Leadership Group will be formed to develop an onshore wind sector deal in 2023 to maximise supply chain and community benefit opportunities from the sector’s expansion.

The policies set out in the Revised Draft National Planning Framework 4, currently before Parliament for approval, would ensure that the planning system enables the growth of this zero-carbon sector while continuing to protect Scotland’s most valued natural assets and cultural heritage.

Net Zero & Energy Secretary Michael Matheson said:

“We need bold and urgent action to tackle the climate emergency, and the further expansion of onshore wind will be vital to delivering on our climate targets while ensuring a just transition for Scotland’s energy sector.

“As a proven technology and one of the most affordable forms of energy, onshore wind will be vital to Scotland's future energy mix, creating and sustaining good green jobs for the sector while improving our energy security and resilience.

“Our Onshore Wind Policy Statement sets out a clear vision for the sector to accelerate during what is a critical decade of action to deliver our energy transition. Our ambition for increased capacity will be included in our new draft Energy Strategy and Just Transition Plan, which I am pleased to confirm will be published in early January 2023.”

Background

Onshore Wind Policy Statement 2022 - gov.scot (www.gov.scot)

The Net Zero, Energy & Transport Secretary announced the finalised Onshore Wind Policy Statement to Parliament on Wednesday 21 December 2022, and at the same time confirmed that the draft Energy Strategy and Just Transition Plan will be published in early January 2023. Written question and answer: S6W-13388 | Scottish Parliament Website

The Sector Deal will be a shared commitment between government and industry to deliver upon government ambitions and ensure that the sector grows in a way that aligns with the principles of a just transition to net zero.