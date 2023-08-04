Scottish Government
Supporting access to online services
Funding to improve digital inclusion in mental health and housing.
Projects across Scotland have been awarded funding as part of the Scottish Government’s Digital Inclusion Programme aimed at helping people to access online support services, initially in mental health and housing services.
The thirteen projects, which bid to be one of the ‘Digital Pioneers’, will develop, test and implement programmes to help people access the services they need online to support their health and wellbeing.
The £600,000 first phase of the programme is being delivered in partnership with the Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations. It will benefit more than 1,500 people by building skills and confidence, as well as devices to support access to digital services in mental health and housing.
It is expected that following the programme, which will run for two years, a shared understanding and learning of how best to support digital inclusion in mental health and housing will be created.
Cabinet Secretary for NHS Recovery, Health and Social Care, Michael Matheson said:
“Supporting people to feel more digitally confident so they can access the services they need online is absolutely vital and it is one of our long-standing commitments.
“This programme will see models tested that will help so many people gain the skills they need to improve their own health and know how to access the support that is available to them.”
