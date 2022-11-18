Supporting agricultural innovation

New round of monitor farms to optimise production in the farming sector.

The latest cycle of a programme promoting sustainable innovation and transformational change in the agricultural sector has taken a step forward.

Backed by £1.7 million of funding, nine farms across Scotland will take part in the Scottish Monitor Farm Programme (MFP).

The programme focusses on practical farming and good business practices to build resilient, dynamic farms focused on reaching full economic, social and environmental sustainability.

The project brings research and industry closer together to optimise production and sharing best-practice learning and experience across the agricultural sector.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon recently said:

“I am delighted to see the range of farms taking part in the Monitor Farm Project. “This long-running programme is ideally placed to support the wider agricultural sector to optimise production, contributing to our food security while helping meet our climate change and net zero targets. “Innovation and sustainability has never been more important for an industry facing the significant challenges of the on-going war in Ukraine and against the backdrop of Covid-19, Brexit and the cost of living crisis. “I would encourage farmers and crofters to engage with the programme and benefit from the shared knowledge and experiences that come from the Monitor Farm Project.”

Monitor Farm Programme Manager Beth Alexander from Quality Meat Scotland recently said:

“The benefits of the programme extend well beyond the gates of the individual Monitor Farms. “An initial meeting takes place at each farm and these are open to the whole farming community, who are very much welcome to come along and join the discussions. “We want the learnings and the example set by Monitor farms to benefit all farmers across the whole of Scotland.”

The latest round of MFP was launched in summer 2022 and runs until 2026.

Background

The Monitor Farm Scotland initiative is managed by Quality Meat Scotland and AHDB Cereals and Oilseeds with funding from the Scottish Government.

Now approaching its 20th anniversary, the MFP is the Scottish Government’s principal farmer-led initiative

Each Monitor Farm will work closely with the Programme Manager, Regional Adviser, the farm staff and trusted advisers to establish the baseline technical, environmental, and financial performance of the farm business.

Each of the monitor farms will also have its own dedicated Management Team that will evaluate solutions and best practice before sharing its findings, both with the wider Community Groups and more generally through various media channels including a dedicated website.

The nine farms are located in: South Ayrshire, Strathspey, Banff and Buchan, Deeside, Stirlingshire, Roxburghshire, Dumfries, East Lothian and Argyll.