Supporting and celebrating local produce

Developing regional food and drink projects across Scotland.

Projects that celebrate locally sourced and produced food and drink are being encouraged to apply for funding.

The Regional Food Fund aims to support the food and drink sector’s recovery from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with £110,000 of Scottish Government funding.

The fund, managed by Scotland Food & Drink, provides grants of up to £5,000 to applicants across the country.

Last year the fund was allocated across 42 projects, which varied from helping regional food group producers in Argyll & Bute grow their sales, to supporting the expansion of the Bowhouse market in Fife to allow more local producers to showcase their food and drink offerings.

Mairi Gougeon, Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs and Islands yesterday said:

“This government is committed to supporting and promoting Scotland’s local produce, which is some of the finest in the world. “I would encourage eligible groups and businesses to apply for this year’s Regional Food Fund. “Since its launch in 2018, the Regional Food Fund has provided over £550,000 to 121 projects, and this additional funding will support many more projects and initiatives.”

Fiona Richmond, Head of Regional Food at Scotland Food & Drink, yesterday said:

“The Regional Food Fund has already played an important role in promoting food and drink in local communities and delivering benefits to Scotland’s local food and drink sector over the long-term. “It’s great to see the fund reopen and continuing to promote and encourage great local food initiatives by supporting regional activities, networks and collaborative initiatives across the country.”

Background

Regional Food Fund information and application

The deadline for applications is 5pm, 9 May 2022.

Who can apply?