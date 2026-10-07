Supporting armed forces veterans

Increasing mental health provision for ex-service men and women.

Military veterans will be able to access timely and consistent help for their mental health and wellbeing regardless of their location in Scotland, following the roll-out of a national package of wrap-around support.



Working in partnership with local health boards and veteran mental health charities, the National Veterans Mental Health and Wellbeing Pathway will give armed forces veterans the chance to access a range of services, including psychological therapies, health care and peer support tailored to their individual need.



The services provided through the Pathway seek to address gaps in mental health support identified by veterans and will complement existing services already provided by NHS Boards – such as acute mental health care.



Mental Wellbeing Minister Maree Todd said: “Military service is unique and can shape veterans' needs and circumstances in ways that differ from those of the wider population.

“While many veterans transition successfully into civilian life, some will face mental health challenges that require a tailored and specialist response.



“The National Veterans Mental Health and Wellbeing Pathway is a significant improvement on the current provision - establishing clear levels of support. It will ensure that veterans can enter the system with ease, and are guided to the services most appropriate to their needs regardless of where they live.



“Its roll out supports this Government’s commitment to honouring the service of our veterans by creating a mental health system that is compassionate, accessible, and effective for all.”



Chloe Mackay, CEO of Combat Stress, said: “No veteran should struggle to find the help they need. Early access to support can make a profound difference, which is why we welcome the launch of Scotland’s National Veterans Mental Health and Wellbeing Pathway. This initiative will help ensure veterans can access timely, tailored support wherever they live through a more joined-up system that is easier to navigate.



“Combat Stress is proud to deliver specialist mental health therapies as part of the Pathway, helping veterans across Scotland get the treatment they need to recover and rebuild their lives.”

Background



The launch of the Pathway follows publication of the Veterans Mental Health and Wellbeing Framework in March 2026, which set out the vision, values and principles for high-quality veterans’ mental health support Veterans Mental Health and Wellbeing Pathway: national framework - gov.scot



The National Veterans Mental Health and Wellbeing Pathway will be delivered by veteran mental health charity, Combat Stress, as well as the Help for Heroes Hidden Wounds Service (HWS) and Defence Medical Welfare Service (DMWS). It will work alongside other programmes supporting veterans’ health and wellbeing, such as the Veterans In Service Injury Network (VISIN) and the Armed Forces and Veterans GP Recognition Scheme.