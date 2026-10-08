Supporting autistic adults

Improving outcomes for neurodivergent and autistic people, and people with learning disabilities.

Autistic adults are to benefit from more than £600,000 of new funding to improve access to advice, support and assessment, including support while waiting for assessment.

The funding will ensure more people can access help at the right time, in the right place, based on their individual needs.

It is part of wider work by the Scottish Government to improve neurodevelopmental support for adults and children and comes ahead of the publication of a draft route map for adult neurodevelopmental support in the autumn.

The route map will set out a four-tier approach, based on recommendations from the Royal College of Psychiatrists, comprising public health, universal, targeted and intensive support based on individual need.

Mental Wellbeing Minister Maree Todd, said: “I know that too many neurodivergent people, including those with autism, are waiting too long for the support they need.

“This funding will help improve people’s access to support based on their individual needs, and supports our aim for people to be able to access support as soon as needs are identified regardless of diagnostic status.

“Specialist secondary services have been overwhelmed in recent years with increased demand for assessments and support.

“Tackling that is key so we can ensure neurodivergent people, and people with learning disabilities are understood, supported, and empowered.”

Background

Scottish Government action to improve outcomes for people with learning disabilities, autistic people and neurodivergent people includes: