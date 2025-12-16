Ofcom
|Printable version
Supporting bereaved parents to get the answers they need from online services
Ofcom is seeking views on proposed industry Guidance relating to how tech firms respond to requests from bereaved parents about their child’s use of a service in the event of their death.
The loss of a child is a tragic experience for any parent and a source of enormous grief. Through our workshop and interviews with bereaved parents, we’ve heard first-hand about the significant barriers they’ve faced when seeking answers from tech firms about their children’s use of their sites and apps before their death.
The Online Safety Act places requirements on tech firms about how they can increase transparency and reduce uncertainty for bereaved parents making requests in these difficult circumstances. To help services to comply with these duties, the Act also requires Ofcom to produce industry Guidance.
Treating bereaved parents with dignity, respect and sensitivity
Ofcom’s draft industry Guidance, published for consultation yesterday, sets out the practical steps that we expect providers of relevant services to take in order to comply with the deceased child user duties, under the Act.
Given there is also scope for services to go further – above and beyond their core legal requirements – our proposed Guidance also includes a range of other good practice measures to ensure bereaved parents are treated with dignity, respect and sensitivity.
Our draft Guidance expects services, among other things, to:
- provide clear and accessible information in their terms of service about their information disclosure policy, including how bereaved parents can make requests and the evidence required;
- ensure they respond to bereaved parents in a timely manner;
- offer a support function – which might be a helpline – to bereaved parents; and
- operate a simple to use, easy to access and transparent complaints function, with a nominated team or individual responsible for handling concerns, and a clear response timeframe.
We are now seeking feedback on our draft Guidance which must be submitted by 23 March 2026.
We will take all responses into account before publishing our final Guidance, after which, we will review how providers of relevant services are complying with their duties in this area, and the extent to which they are applying the good practice measures.
Preserving information about a deceased child’s online activity
Separately, Ofcom yesterday finalised Guidance for online platforms that sets out what information they are required to retain about a child’s online activity when Ofcom issues a Data Preservation Notice.
Data Preservation Notices are issued by Ofcom at the request of a coroner investigating the death of a child. They require the recipient to retain information relating to a child’s online activity from the point they receive the notice, thus ensuring that the information is available to the coroner if requested.
We have already issued a number of these notices since the provisions came into force on 30 September.
Some online platforms automatically delete a user’s data if their account is inactive for a certain period. To enable swift action after a child’s death, we have set out the types of information coroners may wish to provide to Ofcom about the child if known at the time, and the types of data we will generally require platforms to preserve.
We are particularly grateful for the invaluable perspectives from bereaved parents in helping to shape our final Guidance.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/online-safety/protecting-children/supporting-bereaved-parents-to-get-the-answers-they-need-from-online-services
Latest News from
Ofcom
Ofcom investigates BT and Three following mobile network outages15/12/2025 15:15:15
Ofcom has today launched investigations into BT and Three following outages in the summer that resulted in UK-wide disruption to mobile call services, including to emergency services.
Ofcom fines The Word Network £375,000 for breaking broadcasting rules10/12/2025 11:15:00
Ofcom yesterday imposed a total financial penalty of £375,000 on religious channel, The Word Network, for breaching our broadcasting rules on multiple occasions.
Ofcom ignites liftoff for smartphone space race09/12/2025 13:25:00
The race to bring satellite calls and texts to ordinary smartphones has begun, after Ofcom today announced its final decisions about how the technology can be rolled out.
Ofcom fines porn company £1 million for not having robust age checks05/12/2025 09:25:00
Ofcom yesterday fined AVS Group Ltd – which runs 18 adult websites – £1 million for not having robust age checks in place, plus £50,000 for failing to respond to information requests
Ofcom fines Virgin Media £23.8 million for putting vulnerable customers at risk of harm02/12/2025 13:15:00
Ofcom yesterday fined Virgin Media £23.8 million, after it disconnected telecare customers during its programme to migrate customers to digital landlines.
Disabled people remain underrepresented across broadcasting workforce01/12/2025 09:20:00
Disabled people remain significantly under-represented across TV and radio and data on class representation remains poor, according to Ofcom’s latest study on the make-up of the broadcasting industry workforce.
Ofcom publishes its 2024-25 annual report on the BBC28/11/2025 13:30:00
Ofcom has today published its annual report on the BBC, assessing the corporation’s performance in meeting the needs of viewers and listeners during the period April 2024 to March 2025. The report also includes the findings of Ofcom’s second ‘Periodic Review’ of the BBC.
Ofcom fines nudification site £50,000 for failing to introduce age-checks21/11/2025 11:20:00
Ofcom has issued a £50,000 fine against the provider of a nudification site for failing to use age-checks to protect children from online pornography, while 20 more porn services are targeted for enforcement
How online safety rules will help to protect children from bullying13/11/2025 10:15:00
This week is Anti-Bullying Week, an annual UK event organised by the Anti-Bullying Alliance that aims to raise awareness of bullying of children and young people in schools and elsewhere, and to highlight ways of preventing and responding to it.