Supporting better behaviour in Scotland’s schools

Ten youth work organisations receive share of latest funding.

Ten youth work organisations will share in £150,000 to help enhance community safety and support young people to make better choices.

The grant issued to YouthLink Scotland will be evenly distributed to ten organisations across Scotland as part of the ‘No Knives Better Lives’ initiative. The scheme aims to drive down knife crime through focused youth work in hotspot locations, early intervention, and by supporting those at risk of disengaging from education.

Cabinet Secretary for Education Jenny Gilruth said:

“Supporting young people in making the right choices and community safety are crucial to everyone in Scotland enjoying a good quality of life wherever they live, work or travel around the country.

“The Scottish Government stands resolute in addressing the root causes of youth violence and knife crime. Every young person deserves a chance at a prosperous future. Preventing problems before they occur can only be achieved by working with partners like YouthLink Scotland.

“We have committed more than £6 million since 2023 to deliver Scotland’s Violence Prevention Framework. This latest funding will help improve young people’s attendance and engagement at school, along with their confidence, skills and wellbeing and help reduce the incidence and impact of violence and knife crime in communities across Scotland.”

Tim Frew, CEO of YouthLink Scotland said:

“We warmly welcome this investment from the Scottish Government in youth work as a vital part of preventing violence and supporting young people early.

“Youth work is a powerful protective factor, helping young people build confidence, resilience and a sense of belonging through trusted relationships and safe spaces. This investment recognises the value of approaches that work and will strengthen the case for youth work as an essential part of violence prevention.”

This latest grant support is being delivered as part of 2025-26 funding for the Scottish Attainment Challenge. The Scottish Government recently committed up to £200 million funding in 2026-27 budget to continue the Scottish Attainment Challenge over the next year. The fund’s aim is to close the poverty-related attainment gap through educational improvement and community initiatives.