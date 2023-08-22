Supporting Birth Parents fund

Corra Foundation to manage Birth Parent Support grants.

Support for parents who have had children taken into care will continue through a £435,000 award, delivered through the Corra Foundation,

Many of the parents have dealt with multiple traumatic life events, such as childhood trauma, substance misuse, mental health issues, or experience of domestic abuse.

The group helps those who see their mental health decline following the loss of their children, helping empower parents to take control of their lives, develop new skills and build their self-confidence.

Public Health Minister Jenni Minto met Corra Foundation staff to hear how the funding awards to councils and charities is improving the lives of birth parents.

Ms Minto yesterday said:

“Taking a child into care should only be done in the best interests of the wellbeing of that child. It is a hugely traumatic experience that impacts on the whole family, and doesn’t just stop. “Sadly birth parents have been left with little support leaving them isolated having to deal with the situation alone often when they are at their lowest point. However, much evidence and positive outcomes have been gathered by those working with birth parents in this project. “Our previous funding supported services that users called life changing and I am pleased we can continue this and show our appreciation for NHS Grampian, the Corra Foundation and all the groups they work with and the parents they support.”

Carolyn Sawers, CEO of the Corra Foundation yesterday said:

“Corra Foundation are delighted to be able to continue to support this vital work. These projects are a wonderful example of the importance of relational ways of working."

Background

The Scottish Government established the ‘Supporting Birth Parents Whose Child(ren) Have Been Permanently Removed From Their Care’ fund in 2022, providing £800,000 to organisations to better understand this issue within their local areas and to provide direct support for parents impacted by their child being taken permanently into care.