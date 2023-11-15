Scottish Government
|Printable version
Supporting child literacy and numeracy
Read Write Count with the First Minister programme celebrated.
Children across Scotland will be gifted a quarter of a million books and counting activities as part of the Read Write Count with the First Minister programme.
Around 248,000 books will be given to pupils in primary two and three this year as part of a programme underlining the First Minster’s personal commitment to supporting child literacy and numeracy learning across the country.
Pupils in Gaelic Medium Education receive bags with copies of the books in Gaelic and English accounting for 8,000 books in 2,000 bilingual bags.
Read Write Count with the First Minister aims to build parents' confidence, and encourage families to include easy and fun reading, writing and counting activities in their everyday lives.
The programme received Scottish Government funding of £932,132 for 2023-24.
First Minister Humza Yousaf visited Craigentinny Primary School in Edinburgh to gift pupils with bags to mark Book Week Scotland.
The First Minister said:
“I want to encourage all children to enjoy reading, writing, and counting. Reading for pleasure is crucial in developing children’s literacy skills, and our funded national programmes such as Read Write Count with the First Minister are about supporting and enhancing a love of reading from an early age.
“When I was young my favourite books were the ones that were fun and that taught me something new. A good story, or a good book, can open new worlds to us. Reading can even help us if we feel sad, or if we’re unsure about something, and want to learn more about it.
“The Read Write Count with the First Minister programme is a key part of the Scottish Government’s commitment to raising attainment by building parents' confidence and encouraging families to include fun reading, writing and counting activities in their everyday lives.”
Chief Executive Officer of Scottish Book Trust Marc Lambert said:
“Gifting books to children through the Bookbug and Read Write Count with First Minister programmes is one of the highlights of Book Week Scotland each year. For many children in Scotland, the only books they have at home are the ones they are given by Scottish Book Trust.
“Our Bookbug and Read Write Count bags reach children from birth up to Primary 3, and we know they can make a big impact to children’s lives. We’re grateful to the First Minister for joining us at Craigentinny Primary School as the pupils and their families were gifted the bags.”
Background
Launched in August 2015 the Read Write Count campaign, aims to build parents' confidence, and encourage families to include easy and fun reading, writing and counting activities in their everyday lives.
Read Write Count is a key part of the Scottish Government’s commitment to raise attainment by building parents' confidence and encouraging families to include fun and easy reading, writing and counting activities in their everyday lives and supports and enhances a love of reading from an early age.
Read Write Count provides every child in Primary 2 and 3 with a free bag with books, educational games and writing materials annually. Scottish Book Trust in partnership with Education Scotland and Parent Club also provide advice and support for learning professionals and families through training and online resources.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/supporting-child-literacy-and-numeracy/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Building a greener future15/11/2023 14:15:00
Aggregates Tax Bill to encourage use of recycled materials in construction.
Virtual Capacity in Scotland: Findings from Interviews with Pathway Representatives and a Rapid Evidence Review14/11/2023 13:05:00
Findings from interviews with pathway representatives and a rapid evidence review.
£641 million in social security support paid last year14/11/2023 10:05:00
97% of people said they received payments on time.
Occasional Paper: The Cost Crisis and Crime in Scotland13/11/2023 12:05:00
Within the context of the ongoing cost crisis, this occasional paper explores the relationship between macroeconomic performance and crime in Scotland.
Taking a Feminist Approach to International Relations10/11/2023 12:05:00
This position paper sets out the scope and guiding principles of the Scottish Government’s feminist approach to international relations.
Orkney Internal Ferry Replacement Task Force10/11/2023 10:05:00
The Scottish Government has agreed in principle to fund the further development of the business case to investigate replacing the internal ferry fleet in Orkney.
The role of local authorities in refugee integration in Scotland09/11/2023 15:05:00
Research commissioned by the Scottish Government to explore and assess the role of Scotland’s 32 local authorities in supporting the integration of refugees and people seeking asylum.
CashBack supports 28,000 young people over last year09/11/2023 12:05:00
Criminals’ ill-gotten gains re-directed to support young people to make positive choices.