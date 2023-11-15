Read Write Count with the First Minister programme celebrated.

Children across Scotland will be gifted a quarter of a million books and counting activities as part of the Read Write Count with the First Minister programme.

Around 248,000 books will be given to pupils in primary two and three this year as part of a programme underlining the First Minster’s personal commitment to supporting child literacy and numeracy learning across the country.

Pupils in Gaelic Medium Education receive bags with copies of the books in Gaelic and English accounting for 8,000 books in 2,000 bilingual bags.

Read Write Count with the First Minister aims to build parents' confidence, and encourage families to include easy and fun reading, writing and counting activities in their everyday lives.

The programme received Scottish Government funding of £932,132 for 2023-24.

First Minister Humza Yousaf visited Craigentinny Primary School in Edinburgh to gift pupils with bags to mark Book Week Scotland.

The First Minister said:

“I want to encourage all children to enjoy reading, writing, and counting. Reading for pleasure is crucial in developing children’s literacy skills, and our funded national programmes such as Read Write Count with the First Minister are about supporting and enhancing a love of reading from an early age.

“When I was young my favourite books were the ones that were fun and that taught me something new. A good story, or a good book, can open new worlds to us. Reading can even help us if we feel sad, or if we’re unsure about something, and want to learn more about it.

“The Read Write Count with the First Minister programme is a key part of the Scottish Government’s commitment to raising attainment by building parents' confidence and encouraging families to include fun reading, writing and counting activities in their everyday lives.”

Chief Executive Officer of Scottish Book Trust Marc Lambert said:

“Gifting books to children through the Bookbug and Read Write Count with First Minister programmes is one of the highlights of Book Week Scotland each year. For many children in Scotland, the only books they have at home are the ones they are given by Scottish Book Trust.

“Our Bookbug and Read Write Count bags reach children from birth up to Primary 3, and we know they can make a big impact to children’s lives. We’re grateful to the First Minister for joining us at Craigentinny Primary School as the pupils and their families were gifted the bags.”

Background

Launched in August 2015 the Read Write Count campaign, aims to build parents' confidence, and encourage families to include easy and fun reading, writing and counting activities in their everyday lives.

Read Write Count is a key part of the Scottish Government’s commitment to raise attainment by building parents' confidence and encouraging families to include fun and easy reading, writing and counting activities in their everyday lives and supports and enhances a love of reading from an early age.

Read Write Count provides every child in Primary 2 and 3 with a free bag with books, educational games and writing materials annually. Scottish Book Trust in partnership with Education Scotland and Parent Club also provide advice and support for learning professionals and families through training and online resources.