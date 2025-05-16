Supporting climate education and engagement

First Minister announces funding at award winning Eco-School.

First Minister John Swinney has announced new funding to support groups and schools across Scotland to learn more about climate change and nature loss, and take climate action where they can.

The Scottish Government supports the Eco-Schools programme to help embed climate environmental and outdoor learning as a meaningful part of daily learning and teaching. The programme is set to benefit from £425,000 funding in 2025-26.

The Government is also investing a further £275,000 in the Climate Engagement Fund to support grassroots organisations to champion their own local initiatives and build understanding of climate change – such as workshops, podcasts and festivals.

First Minister John Swinney announced the funding ahead of a visit to the Royal School of Dunkeld to mark the celebration of their 11th consistent Eco-Schools Green Flag Award. He said:

“Children and young people have been leading the charge for urgent action to address climate change and nature loss. That is right, since they will be the ones who will face the greatest impacts of climate change over their lifetimes. “However, the responsibility to become climate resilient and reduce emissions cannot just be up to the next generation. This Government has committed to Scotland reaching net-zero by 2045 - five years ahead of the rest of the UK – and we are introducing bold measures, like ending peak rail fares for good, to reduce our emissions. I am proud that we are also pushing forward with embedding climate education in our schools. “The Scottish Government has supported the Eco-Schools Scotland programme for over two decades, and pupils and teachers at the Royal School of Dunkeld have collectively achieved a remarkable feat. Over 800 schools in Scotland now have a Green Flag and I hope that others will be inspired to follow suit. “It is vital that everyone in our society understands the positive opportunities of climate action, and how that can improve their own lives. The Climate Engagement Fund will help to increase awareness and empower people of all ages to take action in their local communities in the best way they can.”

CEO of Keep Scotland Beautiful Barry Fisher commented:

“We are delighted to once again to receive funding from the Scottish Government to support our Climate Action Schools Programme, ensuring that our fantastic work with local authorities, schools, educators, and children and young people across Scotland grows and develops further, and helps to deliver our national ambitions on Target 2030 and public engagement on climate change. “This year we mark 30 years of environmental education in schools through the international Eco-Schools Programme and we’ve been visiting schools across the country to celebrate their participation and success in its activities over the years, highlighting just how important the framework has been, and will continue to be, for Scotland’s young people.”

Background

Eco-schools is an international programme that gives pupils the opportunity to tackle issues like climate change and to consider environmental changes that they can make in their school to make it more sustainable. In Scotland, Eco-Schools is delivered by Keep Scotland Beautiful as part of the Climate Action Schools framework. Eco-Schools was launched in the UK, Denmark and Germany in 1994 with Scotland awarding the first Green Flag in 1995.

Keep Scotland Beautiful – Climate Action Schools

Climate Engagement Fund – gov.scot