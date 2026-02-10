Scottish Government
Supporting community climate action
Climate Engagement Fund reopens.
Community groups, cultural organisations and education initiatives are amongst the Scottish organisations who will be able to bid for support from a fund aimed at engaging people in tackling the climate emergency.
The £275,000 Climate Engagement Fund will support activities such as climate festivals, skills development and training, art exhibitions and showcasing clean technologies – all focused on increasing people’s understanding of the current and future impacts of climate change and encouraging climate action.
Since launching in 2023, the annual fund has supported 24 projects across Scotland – reaching a total of around 22,000 people with knowledge and skills relevant to tackling climate change.
In 2025-26, this has included action by Changeworks to encourage people living in park homes to improve the energy efficiency of their accommodation, and by the Forth Valley Sensory Centre to enable blind, partially sighted, deaf and hard of hearing people, to explore sustainability through their local communities.
Climate Action Secretary Gillian Martin said:
“It is vital that everyone in our society understands the positive opportunities of climate action, and how it can improve their own lives.
“The Climate Engagement Fund will help increase awareness and empower people across Scotland to take action in their local communities whilst supporting Scotland in meeting its target of net zero emissions by 2045 and building our resilience to climate impacts.”
Changeworks’ Chief Executive Josiah Lockhart, said:
“Climate Engaged Park Home Communities is a perfect example of how it’s possible – and necessary – to tackle climate change in ways that improve people’s lives at the same time.
“That means supporting and empowering communities to upgrade the energy efficiency of their homes, especially those communities who have been under-served in the past.”
Background:
Applications for the Climate Engagement Fund will close at 23:59 on 1st March 2026.
Apply to the Climate Engagement Fund
