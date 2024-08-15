Scottish Government
Supporting community cohesion
Joint statement with STUC condemning recent disorder and racism.
The First Minister and STUC General Secretary have issued a joint statement expressing solidarity with communities affected by recent disorder and racism in parts of the UK.
The joint statement follows First Minister John Swinney’s first biannual meeting with the Scottish Trades Union Congress, which took place yesterday.
The First Minister said:
“Trade unions have a long and proud history of supporting those facing oppression at home and around the world and bringing communities together. The Scottish Government and STUC are aligned in our support of communities across the UK that have faced violence and intimidation instigated by far-right groups.
“Scotland is a diverse, multi-cultural society and this diversity strengthens us as a nation. There is no place in Scotland for hatred of any kind, and each of us has a responsibility to confront racism and religious prejudice, including Islamophobia, wherever and whenever it appears.
“I am grateful to Police Scotland for their ongoing efforts to keep communities safe and provide reassurance.”
STUC General Secretary Roz Foyer said:
“Alongside the Scottish Government, we jointly condemn the recent, inexcusable violence and disorder perpetuated by the far-right across the UK. Scotland is not immune and we cannot become complacent. We must do all we can to oppose the far-right, including reaching out to our faith and migrant communities to offer solidarity, support and the reassurance that they enrich the social and cultural fabric of our nation. Scotland is their home. We stand with them.
“We’re pleased the First Minister recognises the role of our movement in opposing fascism and racism. That work continues. We won’t cower to hatred and prejudice. We will work with the Scottish Government to ensure inclusivity, respect and tolerance triumphs over persecution and ignorance and will oppose, across every village and town, those who wish to divide us.”
