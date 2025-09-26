Supporting community cohesion

£300,000 more to help third sector strengthen communities.

The Scottish Government will provide an additional £300,000 this year to support projects that build strong and resilient communities across the country.

The investment, announced by Equalities Minister Kaukab Stewart, comes on top of the £7.9 million already allocated to third sector organisations for 2025-26. This existing funding supports anti-racism work, interfaith dialogue, hate crime prevention and asylum and refugee integration projects. The additional funding will focus on building community cohesion across a broad range of local initiatives.

Ms Stewart yesterday said: