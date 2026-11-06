Supporting entrepreneurial talent

Chief Entrepreneur Ana Stewart contract extension.

Scotland’s business community will continue to benefit from the expertise and support of Chief Entrepreneur Ana Stewart as she continues in her role until September 2027.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Tourism and Transport Stephen Flynn confirmed the extension of her contract at a Scottish Government-supported event celebrating the inaugural Sunday Times Scotland Fast 50.

The Fast 50, developed with input from the Chief Entrepreneur earlier this year, showcases Scottish businesses achieving exceptional growth.

It includes Edinburgh-based life sciences company RoslinCT, which secured a £7.25 million Scottish Enterprise grant to digitalise its manufacturing process, driving export capabilities.

Another featured company, Amiqus, secured funding through the Scottish Government’s CivTech programme in 2019.

The Chief Entrepreneur acts as chief advisor to Government on growing the country’s start-up and scale-up economy. Entrepreneurial activity in Scotland has reached a record high according to the latest Global Entrepreneurship Monitor.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Tourism and Transport Stephen Flynn said:

“There is an incredible amount of business talent and innovation across Scotland and the Scottish Government is delivering a record £45 million this year to drive innovation, enterprise and entrepreneurship throughout the country.

“It is vital Scotland’s support and interventions are delivered in a way that best supports our entrepreneurs and young businesses.

“As someone who has been behind a number of successful businesses and who knows the ecosystem inside out, Ana brings indispensable insight and advice as Chief Entrepreneur and I am very pleased she will be continuing in the role.”

Chief Entrepreneur Ana Stewart said:

“Scotland must create real and lasting momentum to help more ambitious businesses emerge and grow.

“Progress has been made in creating the conditions for entrepreneurs to start, grow and scale their businesses, but there is much more potential to be realised and it will take sustained commitment and collaboration to achieve this.

“I’m pleased to continue working with fellow entrepreneurs, Government and partners to build a clear strategy that helps join the dots for companies, from start up and scale up, to grow and proper using Scotland as a platform for international success.”

Background

The Chief Entrepreneur role was established in 2022 as a commitment to delivering the National Strategy for Economic Transformation.

Ana Stewart was initially appointed as the Scottish Government’s Chief Entrepreneur in April 2025 until June 2026 and elected not to be paid for the role. These arrangements will continue.

Helping businesses start, scale and flourish - gov.scot

RoslinCT awarded £7.25 million Scottish Enterprise R&D Grant to advance DigitalCell Therapy Manufacturing | Scottish Enterprise Newsroom

Support for innovation projects - gov.scot

GEM Scotland Report Highlights Record Levels of Entrepreneurial Activity GEM Global Entrepreneurship Monitor