Supporting EU citizens to Stay in Scotland
Continued funding announced on Europe Day.
More EU citizens will be supported to remain in Scotland, thanks to renewed funding for the Stay in Scotland campaign.
In partnership with the Citizens’ Rights Project, COSLA and Settled – an independent charity helping EU citizens to stay in the UK – over £200,000 will help vulnerable people apply to the EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS).
Migration Minister Emma Roddick said:
“On Europe Day, Scotland can proudly celebrate the contribution EU citizens make to our society, culture and economy.
“As we continue to build the case for an independent Scotland within the EU, additional funding for the Stay in Scotland campaign will help ensure EU citizens, particularly those who need assistance with complex applications, get the support they need to gain settled status.
“We’re also urging the Home Office to immediately upgrade everyone from pre-settled to settled status. This would help remove the unnecessary stress and anxiety of being forced to re-apply to the EUSS.”
“Scotland is stronger for its multi-culturalism and our message to EU citizens this Europe Day is clear: you are, and always will be, welcome in Scotland.”
Background
The Stay in Scotland campaign was launched in 2019 to help EU citizens understand and secure their rights through the uncertainties presented by Brexit.
Throughout the campaign, more than £2 million has been provided to community organisations to help people apply for settled status. Funding of £216,850 will be given for 2023-2024.
More information about how to apply to the EU Settlement Scheme: EU citizens living in Scotland - mygov.scot
The Independent Monitoring Authority recently won its judicial review against the Home Office, with the court agreeing that EU citizens should not lose their rights if they fail to re-apply to the EUSS before the expiry of their pre-settled status.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/supporting-eu-citizens-to-stay-in-scotland/
