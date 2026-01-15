Supporting fair work practices

Colleges and universities to widen compliance.

Fair work policies are to be extended at colleges and universities in Scotland as part of a larger change to the funding arrangements for these institutions.

It will mean that higher and further education bodies will be expected to meet additional criteria in areas such as addressing workplace inequalities and the use of zero hours contracts, as a condition of the grants received from the Scottish Funding Council (SFC).

Currently colleges and universities must only meet two Fair Work First policies in relation to payment of the real Living Wage and recognition of workers’ voice, such as trade union recognition. The SFC has now agreed to undertake further work to ensure that post-16 institutions aim to adopt all other Fair Work First criteria from April 2027.

The change has been announced ahead of next week’s stage 3 amendments and final vote on the passage of the Tertiary Education and Training (TET) Bill, which proposes further reform of the funding of post-school education and skills.

Higher and Further Education Minister Ben Macpherson said:

“The Scottish Government is committed to seeing Fair Work embedded in practice across the public sector and beyond in Scotland. It is at the heart of our ambition to move towards a wellbeing economy that is valued by how it benefits employees and communities, alongside traditional economic indicators.

“Implementation of Fair Work First must be the guiding criteria to promote fairer work practices for staff within tertiary education, and in particular in colleges and universities.

“The SFC will now look to ensure that institutions aim to adopt all Fair Work First criteria from April 2027, while acknowledging the sector will be at different stages of implementation and appropriate transition periods may be needed.”

Background

At present, colleges and universities in receipt of SFC funding must meet the following two Fair Work First criteria: payment of at least the real Living Wage; and provision of appropriate channels for effective workers’ voice, such as trade union recognition. Similar to other employers in receipt of public sector grant funding, colleges and universities are also encouraged to adopt the following five criteria:

investment in workforce development