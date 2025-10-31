Supporting families with school attendance

Multi-media campaign aims to help deal with root causes.

A national TV, radio and multi-media campaign that aims to improve school attendance by supporting parents, carers, and teachers to make school a positive experience for all children has been launched.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth joined pupils and teachers at Pathhead Primary in Kirkcaldy to launch the campaign, which deals with the root causes of absences, and identifies ways to approach conversations about wellbeing that can help pupils to improve their attendance.

The campaign highlights new resources available on Parent Club, the Scottish Government’s information hub offering advice and support for parents and carers. The advice aims to support conversations between families, pupils and their teachers, to identify and help overcome the issues behind why a child may be reluctant to go to school. It complements existing guidance from Education Scotland to support schools and councils to improve attendance.

Ms Gilruth said:

“We know that too many young people are missing school for reasons that can be tough on them and their families. While the most recent figures show a slight increase in attendance, rates remain lower than they were before the pandemic.

“The underlying issues that drive poor attendance can be complex and unique – young people may struggle due to anxiety, additional support needs, or reluctance to attend – and this can leave parents and guardians feeling frustrated and powerless.

“There is no quick fix for improving school attendance – it is a journey that parents, schools, and pupils must to take together, and which the new resources on Parent Club can help them navigate.”

Pathhead Primary School has seen improvements in attendance through a combination of universal and targeted interventions, underlined by strong parent-school partnerships. The school has a dedicated Attendance Team – known as the A-Team – which involves leadership, administration and family workers. It works to build positive relationships with families and to support every child facing attendance challenges.

Pathhead Primary Headteacher Jillian Mellis said:

“We have worked together with staff, families and children to improve attendance at Pathhead Primary School and have seen significant gains over the last few years. Understanding the challenges and barriers for our children and families has been crucial to improving attendance and relationships are at the heart of everything we do. Communication is supported universally, and we are rigorous in our processes when children do not attend.

“Keeping in touch, receiving practical and emotional support and ensuring a warm welcome from everyone is the approach we all use at Pathhead. Families and staff report the impact of this on wellbeing and achievement, not only for the children but for the whole family and wider community."

Background

Parent Club has tips and advice for parents and carers if their child is struggling to go to school.

The overall persistent absence rate for the 2023-24 school year was 31.4%, a slight decrease compared with 2022-23 when it was 32.5%. However, the rate remains much higher than the ten years prior to the Covid pandemic, when it ranged from 19.1% to 21.8%. ‘Persistent absence’ is defined as pupils missing “10% or more of their possible sessions”. This equates to one day a fortnight. These figures include absence due to illness.

The £320,000 national school attendance campaign will run for four weeks across TV, radio, static ads including posters, and digital mediums between 30 October and 30 November.

Education Scotland report Improving Attendance: Understanding the issues.