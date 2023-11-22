Scottish Government
Supporting farmers impacted by floods
£1.8 million to repair damaged flood banks.
Farmers affected by severe flooding in parts of Scotland this autumn will be eligible to apply for grants of up to £30,000 to help repair man-made flood banks.
Farmers in local authority areas worst affected by recent flooding will be eligible to apply. These are Moray, Perth and Kinross, Aberdeenshire, City of Aberdeen, Angus and Fife. The scheme will open for applications next month and will be administered by the Scottish Government.
Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon will provide details of the new funding whilst addressing delegates at AgriScot, due to take place at the Royal Highland Centre on Wednesday 22nd November.
Commenting ahead of her speech Ms Gougeon said:
“I’ve seen first-hand the devastating impacts that flooding had on our rural communities from storm events last month. Those same communities continue to deal with the after-effects to this day.
“Repairing damaged flood banks is a crucial step to safeguarding rural communities and land from any future extreme weather events.
“That is why we are providing £1.8 million in support to help ease the financial burden on farmers affected by floods.”
