Supporting farmers to go green in Zambia
The UK’s International Climate Finance (ICF) backs sustainable farming and eco-tourism in Zambia to cut emissions and create jobs.
Since 2018, the UK has been supporting the Zambia Integrated Forest Landscapes Project (ZIFL Programme) to support rural communities in the Eastern Province of Zambia, one of the poorest regions of Africa.
In June 2024, Zambia signed an ERPA (Emission Reductions Purchase Agreements). This agreement will ensure local people receive payments in exchange for reducing emissions.
With a goal to cut emissions by 30 million tonnes, equivalent to the UK’s annual emissions from livestock farming, the project has already trained over 100,000 farmers in sustainable techniques like crop rotation and agroforestry.
As well as cutting carbon, the project is also working with the Luambe and Lukusuzi National Parks to help build roads and campsites, creating rural jobs through eco-tourism and ensuring the protection of wildlife.
UK International Climate Finance supports the Zambia Integrated Forest Landscapes Project.
People working on Zambia Integrated Forest Landscapes Project.
