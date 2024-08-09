Scottish Government
Supporting future entrepreneurs
Up to £885,000 to inspire the next generation of business owners.
A new fund has been launched to spark fresh ways to engage young people in entrepreneurship.
The Entrepreneurial Education Pathways Fund offers public and private sector organisations grants of up to £250,000 to deliver new and innovative courses and projects to under-18s to encourage more young people, from a wide range of backgrounds, to choose business ownership as a career path.
The Fund is part of Scottish Government work to establish a world-class entrepreneurial nation and deliver on the recommendations of the independent Pathways review that highlighted the importance of education to widening participation in entrepreneurship to all.
Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Economy Kate Forbes said:
“Entrepreneurship is key to a productive and growing economy. Tapping into a more diverse talent pool to drive the creation and growth of new businesses is an ethical and economic imperative.
“Scotland has the potential to be one of Europe’s fastest-growing start-up economies: an economy that is strong, successful and dynamic. The Scottish Government will continue to play its part to make this a reality, which starts with establishing a culture that encourages, promotes and celebrates entrepreneurial learning from an early age.
“We want every young person to have the opportunity to experience entrepreneurial learning and this funding will help offer the next generation of business founders new and exciting ways to take the first crucial steps on their entrepreneurial journey.”
The Scottish Government’s Chief Entrepreneur Mark Logan said:
“This is an essential investment in the future of our country. It is our children and young people who will create the jobs and opportunities in tomorrow’s economy.
“The more we can capture their interest in entrepreneurship now, the stronger that economy will be.”
Background
The Entrepreneurial Education Pathways Fund is open for applications until 9 September 2024.
The Scottish Government confirmed in June 2023 that it would take forward all the recommendations of Ana Stewart’s and Mark Logan’s Pathways report on under-representation of women in entrepreneurship as part of a multi-million funding package being delivered this year to help establish Scotland as one of Europe’s leading start-up economies. The Scottish Government’s full response to Pathways: A New Approach for Women in Entrepreneurship is available on the Scottish Government website.
