Scottish Government
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Supporting Gaelic culture to thrive
Cnoc Soilleir opens as £1.5 million announced to boost Gaelic language.
First Minister John Swinney has officially opened the second phase of Cnoc Soilleir in South Uist – a cultural venue working to showcase and promote Gaelic arts and culture including music, language and dance.
Supported by £7.6 million in Scottish Government funding since 2017, Cnoc Soilleir is home to the joint venture partnership of Ceòlas Uibhist and UHI North, West and Hebrides, for their own activities and events, as well as providing facilities for a range of local and wider activities – including concerts, dancing, ceilidhs, conferences, seminars and community events for all age groups. It also serves as a focus for Gaelic arts across Scotland and on the international stage.
The centre was officially opened as the Scottish Government announced £1.5 million for local authorities working to establish Areas of Linguistic Significance. This funding will support selected local authorities to promote Gaelic language and culture.
First Minister John Swinney yesterday said:
“Gaelic language and traditional arts are a vital part of Scotland’s history, culture and identity – particularly in rural and island areas.
“It is vital we do all we can to ensure it can thrive for generations to come, and across the country, we are working to protect and promote Gaelic as an official language of Scotland and an important part of our heritage. Our £1.5 million funding for local authorities will support them to promote Gaelic in a way that best suits their communities, helping sustain the language and its traditions for the future.
“Cnoc Soilleir is a world-class beacon of arts and culture that will help to do exactly that. As a centre for learning, Cnoc Soilleir’s strong Gaelic ethos makes it a real asset for language and traditional culture, for the benefit of people locally and visitors alike. The most recent phase of its development will ensure it can offer even more events and activities in the area and provide a focus for the wider Gaelic diaspora around the world, while also encouraging tourism and the economic benefits that brings.”
Alex O’Henley, Chair of Cnoc Soilleir Ltd yesterday said:
“This is a momentous day for Cnoc Soilleir, the people of South Uist and our partner organisations as we formally mark the culmination of a 26-year-old community dream. We couldn’t have done it without the support of our community and our funders, especially the Scottish Government, and the challenge for us now is to ensure this world-class facility serves as a beacon of light which safeguards and celebrates our language, music and culture while ensuring the torch is passed on to future generations.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/supporting-gaelic-culture-to-thrive/
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