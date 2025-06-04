Supporting Gaelic’s growth

Funding for schools and cultural projects.

A new Gaelic primary school is set to open in Glasgow next year after a £2 million investment from the Scottish Government.

The funding will complete the refurbishment and extension of the former St James’ Primary School building to establish Bun-sgoil Ghàidhlig a’ Challtainn (Calton Gaelic Primary School) which will become the city’s fourth Gaelic language primary.

Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Gaelic Kate Forbes announced the investment as part of a £2.4 million package to support Gaelic schools and cultural initiatives across Scotland.

The funding will also support:

the construction of a second classroom at West Primary School in Paisley

the expansion of two Gaelic cultural centres in the Highlands

cultural events through An Comunn Gàidhealach who will host this year’s Royal National Mòd in Lochaber

On a visit to the site of the new school, Ms Forbes said:

“This school will build on the encouraging surge we have seen in the number of Gaelic speakers and learners in Glasgow and support the language’s growth into the future.

“Gaelic medium education enriches communities and offers good value for money by providing better grade averages across all qualification levels despite costs being no greater than average.

“To support Gaelic’s growth across Scotland, we are providing an additional £5.7 million for Gaelic initiatives this year. We are also progressing the Scottish Languages Bill which, if passed by MSPs, will introduce measures to strengthen the provision of Gaelic education.”

The new school, with space for 416 pupils, will be managed by Glasgow City Council. It meets a growing demand for Gaelic primary education in the city. Census figures published last year show a 45% increase in the number of people with some Gaelic skills in Glasgow compared to 2011.

Alison Richardson, headteacher of Bun-sgoil Ghàidhlig a’ Challtainn, said:

“With Gaelic medium education continuing to flourish in Glasgow, our pupils and parents are excited and proud to be moving Bun-sgoil Ghàidhlig a’ Challtainn into its very own repurposed school located in the East End.

“We look forward to supporting Gaelic’s growth in the Calton area, where many spoke it in the past, and for the school to become a real focal point and asset to the local community.”

Background

Projects benefiting from Scottish Government Gaelic Capital Fund allocations for 2024-25 are listed below.

Glasgow is home to the third largest number of children and young people in Gaelic Medium Education in Scotland with 740 primary pupils in 2023. Census statistics show that 17,380 people in Glasgow had some Gaelic skills 2022, an increase of 7,911 people from 2011.

Glasgow City Council has provided £17.6 million towards works at Bun-sgoil Ghàidhlig a’ Challtainn, within an overall project budget of £23.8 million. The works are supported by the Scottish Government’s £2 billion Learning Estate Investment Programme which is delivered in partnership with local authorities. Nine school projects included in the programme will open in 2025-26.

A’ cumail taic ri fàs na Gàidhlig

Maoineachadh do sgoiltean agus pròiseactan cultarail.

Tha bun-sgoil Ghàidhlig ùr gu bhith a’ fosgladh ann an Glaschu an ath-bhliadhna às dèidh tasgadh-airgid luach £2 millean bho Riaghaltas na h-Alba.

Leis a’ mhaoineachadh, thèid crìoch a chur air ath-uidheamachadh agus leudachadh an t-seann togalaich air làrach Bun-sgoil Naoimh Sheumais airson Bun-sgoil Ghàidhlig a’ Challtainn a stèidheachadh, ’s i gu bhith na ceathramh bun-sgoil Ghàidhlig sa bhaile.

Dh’fhoillsich an Leas-Phrìomh Mhinistear agus Rùnaire a’ Chaibineit airson na h-Eaconamaidh agus na Gàidhlig, Ceit Fhoirbeis, an tasgadh-airgid mar phàirt de phacaid luach £2.4 millean a chumas taic ri sgoiltean agus iomairtean cultarail Gàidhlig air feadh Alba.

Cumaidh am maoineachadh cuideachd taic ri:

togail dàrna seòmar-teagaisg aig Bun-sgoil an Iar ann am Pàislig

leudachadh air dà ionad cultair Gàidhlig air a’ Ghàidhealtachd

tachartasan cultarail tron Chomunn Ghàidhealach a chumas am Mòd Rìoghail Nàiseanta ann an Loch Abar am-bliadhna

Air turas do làrach na sgoile ùr, thuirt a’ Bh-uas. Fhoirbeis:

“Togaidh an sgoil seo air an àrdachadh bhrosnachail a chunnacas ann an àireamh luchd-labhairt agus luchd-ionnsachaidh na Gàidhlig ann an Glaschu, ’s i a’ cur taic ri fàs a’ chànain san àm ri teachd.

“Tha foghlam tro mheadhan na Gàidhlig a’ cur beairteas ri coimhearsnachdan agus tha deagh luach an airgid na lùib, ’s comharran cuibheasach nas fheàrr gan toirt do sgoilearan thar gach ìre teisteanais gun cosgaisean a bhith nas àirde na tha iad sa chumantas.

“Gus taic a chumail ri fàs na Gàidhlig air feadh Alba, tha sinn a’ toirt £5.7 millean a bharrachd do dh’iomairtean Gàidhlig am-bliadhna. Tha sinn cuideachd a’ toirt air adhart Bile nan Cànan Albannach, agus ma ghabhas na BPA rithe, bheir i a-steach ceumannan gus solarachadh foghlam Gàidhlig a neartachadh.”

Thèid an sgoil ùr, far am bi àite do 416 sgoilear, a stiùireadh le Comhairle Baile Ghlaschu. Tha i a’ coileanadh iarrtas a tha a’ sìor-fhàs air foghlam Gàidhlig bun-sgoile anns a’ bhaile. Tha figearan a’ chunntais-shluaigh a chaidh fhoillseachadh an-uiridh a’ sealltainn àrdachadh de 45% ann an àireamh nan daoine le beagan sgilean Gàidhlig ann an Glaschu an taca ri 2011.

Thuirt Alison Richardson, ceannard Bun-sgoil Ghàidhlig a’ Challtainn:

“Le foghlam tro mheadhan na Gàidhlig a’ sìor-shoirbheachadh ann an Glaschu, tha na sgoilearan agus pàrantan againn air bhioran agus moiteil gum bi Bun-sgoil Ghàidhlig a’ Challtainn a’ gluasad a-steach dhan sgoil ath-leasaichte aice fhèin, ’s i suidhichte ann an Ceann an Ear a’ bhaile.

“Tha sinn a’ dèanamh fiughair ri taic a chumail ri fàs na Gàidhlig ann an sgìre a’ Challtainn, far an robh mòran ga bruidhinn san àm a dh’fhalbh, agus ri an sgoil a bhith aig fìor theas-meadhan na coimhearsnachd ionadail agus na buannachd dhi.”

Cùl-fhiosrachadh

Tha pròiseactan a gheibh buannachd bho chuibhreannan Maoin Chalpa na Gàidhlig le Riaghaltas na h-Alba ann an 2024-25 air an liostadh gu h-ìosal.

Tha baile Ghlaschu na dhachaigh dhan treas àireamh as motha de chloinn agus daoine òga a th’ ann am Foghlam tro Mheadhan na Gàidhlig ann an Alba, ’s 740 sgoilear ann am bun-sgoiltean ann an 2023. Tha staitistigean a’ chunntais-shluaigh a’ sealltainn gun robh beagan sgilean Gàidhlig aig 17,380 duine ann an Glaschu ann an 2022, àrdachadh de 7,911 duine bho 2011.

Tha Comhairle Baile Ghlaschu air £17.6 millean a thoirt do dh’obraichean aig Bun-sgoil Ghàidhlig a’ Challtainn, taobh a-staigh buidseat-pròiseict iomlan de £23.8 millean. Tha na h-obraichean a’ faighinn taic bho Phrògram Tasgaidh na h-Oighreachd Ionnsachaidh (luach £2 billean) le Riaghaltas na h-Alba a thèid a lìbhrigeadh ann an com-pàirteachas ri ùghdarrasan ionadail. Fosglaidh naoi pròiseactan-sgoile a tha nam pàirt dhen phrògram ann an 2025-26.