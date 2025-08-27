Department for Energy Security & Net Zero
Supporting Grangemouth workers
Extra funding for skills intervention expansion.
Workers directly impacted by the cessation of refining at Grangemouth are to receive additional targeted support to help them transition into new jobs.
INEOS O&P employees who were part of shared services for Grangemouth oil refinery and are directly affected by its closure will be able to receive support from Forth Valley College to develop skills for emerging sectors.
The intervention builds on what was put in place earlier this year for refinery workers. That has already enabled more than 300 Petroineos workers made redundant to access careers advice and training and brings the total projected investment from the UK and Scottish Governments up to £2 million.
Workers have been offered a wide range of training opportunities, including renewable energy upskilling courses and wind turbine engineering courses, paid for and supported by the UK and Scottish Governments. This will provide them with the vital skills needed to secure new jobs, including in the clean energy sector – which currently supports more than 47,000 jobs in Scotland.
Minister for Energy Michael Shanks said:
We want to ensure workers directly affected by the closure of Grangemouth refinery get the tailored support they are entitled to, with over 300 already receiving advice and training to help them into new employment opportunities.
This training guarantee will equip this highly skilled workforce to transfer their experience into new sectors as Scotland continues to lead the way in the UK’s clean energy future, alongside our ongoing work to secure long-term industrial future at the Grangemouth site.
Climate Action and Energy Secretary Gillian Martin said:
It is vital that we do what we can as a government to support and promote local opportunities and growth in the Grangemouth area.
As Scotland’s leading industrial cluster, Grangemouth has long played a vital role to our economy and bringing energy security to the country and it is only right it continues to help lead the way in our journey to net zero through new, green energy opportunities.
This funding will help affected workers move into sectors such as offshore and onshore wind, hydrogen and carbon capture.
Unite Scottish Secretary Derek Thomson said:
The additional support for Grangemouth based workers will deliver targeted assistance for those facing redundancy due to the closure of the oil refinery. The investment by the Scottish and UK governments for retraining will provide INEOS workers with some reassurance that they are not being left behind.
It will help support them for new job opportunities in the wider energy sector. Unite will continue to do all we can to encourage government, public bodies and companies to deliver a Just Transition for Grangemouth workers and this investment is a step forward in that campaign.
- A recent Strathclyde University study found that Scotland’s renewable energy industry and its supply chain supported more than 47,000 jobs and supported £15.5 billion of output in 2022.
