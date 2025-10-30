Supporting Grangemouth workers

Scheme to give workers priority for new jobs.

Grangemouth workers made redundant following the refinery closure will be prioritised for roles created through the Scottish Government’s £25 million Grangemouth Just Transition Fund, thanks to a new clause in grant funding awarded.

In partnership with Unite the Union, the Grangemouth Jobs Prioritisation Scheme will ensure that all Scottish Enterprise grant awards from the Fund to businesses will give priority to eligible Grangemouth workers during recruitment. Crucially, it will be conditional for any business receiving investment through the Grangemouth Just Transition Fund to participate in this scheme.

Scottish Enterprise has been working with businesses and the Scottish and UK Governments to secure new investment at Grangemouth. The First Minister has committed £25 million to establish the Grangemouth Just Transition Fund to support businesses to bring forward new propositions to secure Grangemouth’s future.

First Minister John Swinney said:

“Supporting the just transition to a low carbon economy is one of our highest priorities for government, but we understand the risk this transition brings to businesses and skilled workers in the oil and gas sector.

“We’re taking meaningful steps to ensure that our workers and communities are not left behind in the journey to net zero and that fairness and equality are at the heart of our actions. The Grangemouth Jobs Prioritisation Scheme - developed in partnership with Unite – is a concrete example of this, helping workers secure new opportunities and ensuring that their vital experience, skills and knowledge are not lost to Grangemouth and to Scotland. This is a just transition in action.

“By ensuring workers who were made redundant following the cessation of refining at Grangemouth are prioritised for these new jobs, we are making sure that public funds directly support people and livelihoods – rightly bringing the workforce with us as we move towards the clean energies of the future.”

Susan Fitzgerald, Unite Secretary, said:

"Unite has fought every day for the replacement of the highly-skilled jobs lost as a result of the Grangemouth oil refinery closing. We continue to demand concrete action for workers during the energy transition, and that far more needs to be done to support new jobs in greener industries."

"The Grangemouth pilot scheme will apply conditionalities to companies in receipt of public sector funding, which will include a job interview guarantee for eligible workers. We understand this approach is a first across the UK. The scheme has involved the active participation of our Grangemouth members and it is one which Unite welcomes.

"It is now time to deliver with urgency the promised new jobs and investment for the workers and people of Grangemouth if we are to achieve any resemblance of a genuine Just Transition."