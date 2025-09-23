Scottish Government
Supporting high-growth innovation
£5 million boost for advanced manufacturing sectors.
A multi-million investment package is being rolled out this year to help drive the country’s high-growth, high-innovation industries.
It will provide more than £2 million of support for key new market clusters set out in Scotland’s Innovation Strategy, including Space, Robotics and Critical Technologies like semiconductors and quantum systems.
Around £2.4 million will be invested in supporting projects across Artificial Intelligence and Life Sciences.
Individual funding elements will be announced in due course, with early investment including an additional £500,000 of funding for Fraunhofer Centre for Applied Photonics (FhCAP) in Glasgow – the only facility of its kind in the UK.
Business Minister Richard Lochhead announced the funding during a visit to the National Robotarium at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh to mark the start of Scotland’s National Innovation Week.
Mr Lochhead yesterday said:
“Scottish innovators and inventors have been at the cutting edge of technological change throughout history. This remains the case today, with the country at the forefront of significant breakthroughs and inventions.
“This investment reflects the Scottish Government’s confidence in the incredible, innovative work being undertaken across these critical sectors and a firm belief that they are vital to building a resilient, thriving economy.
“It also forms part of a strong commitment on the part of the Scottish Government to stand square behind these industries, helping catalyse continuing growth and investment and deliver on its vision of becoming one of the most innovative small countries in the world.”
Background
National innovation strategy 2023 to 2033 - gov.scot
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/supporting-high-growth-innovation/
