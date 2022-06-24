Supporting innovation in agriculture

Fund of more than £200m to back innovative projects.

Projects which aim to boost food security in Scotland and address the biodiversity and climate crises will benefit from a major Scottish Government funding programme.

At The Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh today, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced major investment of more than £200 million through the 2022 to 2027 Environment, Natural Resources and Agriculture Strategic Research Programme (SRP).

The Scottish Government is one of the largest funders of agri-environmental research in the UK, and will provide funding with a focus on strategic environment, natural resources and agriculture research.

The programme will invest in varied innovative projects, including:

Greenhouse Gas Reductions for agriculture and livestock

crops for vertical farms, which will help to produce a wide range of economically valuable crops

vaccine research into animal diseases, including Bovine Respiratory Disease

The fund backs long-term research programmes and science facilities which directly support Scotland’s academic research base and allows research institutes to leverage additional funding from other funders.

At the show, the First Minister spoke to industry leaders in a breakfast briefing, and met with farmers and a variety of Scotland’s food and drink producers.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: