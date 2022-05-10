Scottish Government
Supporting innovation in food and drink
Latest funding round announced.
Applications are now invited for a fund to support Scottish food and drink suppliers and producers to invest in future growth.
The annual Food Processing, Marketing and Cooperation Grant Scheme (FPMC) enables investment across a range of projects including buildings and equipment, feasibility studies, co-operative ventures and the improvement of supply-chain efficiency.
A total of £10.2 million is available in this financial year to support initiatives that will safeguard jobs and increase efficiency within the sector.
Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon yesterday said:
“Our food and drink sector creates incredible produce that is enjoyed at home and abroad.
“The FPMC scheme has enabled some really exciting projects and I know this funding round will be no different.
“As well as encouraging innovation and co-operation, the scheme will help sustain and create jobs in our rural communities which have been particularly hard hit by the damaging impact of Brexit. It will also help new and experienced exporters move into emerging markets to ensure long-term viability.
“The COVID-19 pandemic and the tragic events in Ukraine, due to Russia’s illegal invasion, have underlined the need for a strong food supply chain, with growing consumer interest in food that is produced locally to a high standard.”
Applicants to the scheme will be asked to demonstrate the benefits their project will provide to the local economy. This includes shortening supply chains, increased use of local produce and markets and benefits to the wider local economy.
Businesses will also be asked to demonstrate their commitment to the principles of fair work and outline the ways their proposed projects will contribute to net zero.
Background
The Food Processing, Marketing & Cooperation Grant Scheme (FPMC) is one of a number of funding schemes which make up the Scottish Rural Development Programme. The scheme provides grant funding to businesses (or groups of businesses) within the Scottish food and drink sector to enable them to:
- develop or create food processing facilities, including buildings and equipment
- market products in home and export markets
- run pilot projects and feasibility studies
- to run co-operative ventures to ensure more value is retained by both farmers and growers
- to improve supply-chain efficiency.
