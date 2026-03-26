Supporting international climate justice

Deepening partnerships with the Global South.

Projects in Malawi, Zambia and Rwanda working to tackle the impacts of climate change will share in £7.5 million funding.

Grants will support sustainable initiatives designed in partnership with local communities who are the most vulnerable to climate change, such as:

training and advocacy on climate justice issues

strengthening food security and improving access to safe water

house reconstruction after losses and damages

Funding has been announced ahead of an international investment roundtable hosted by the First Minister, which will bring together Ministers and leaders from Malawi and Zambia and a range of business development representatives to discuss opportunities for investment in the region.

First Minister John Swinney said:

“On my visit to Zambia and Malawi last year, I was struck by the deeply concerning impacts the climate crisis is already having on lives and livelihoods. My government is committed to doing all we can to tackle the climate emergency and support climate justice in the Global South.

“Our final Climate Change Plan set out decisive action to cut carbon emissions, and this funding will help to address the impacts the climate crisis is already having on communities in Zambia, Malawi and Rwanda. It will support a range of initiatives working to reduce the impacts to the climate emergency, with a focus on women, people with disabilities and young people who are more likely to feel the effects most acutely.

“Yesterday’s roundtable will also put a spotlight on how Scotland can support sustainable economic growth in developing countries including Malawi and Zambia. Strengthening trade and investment relations can also help equip countries - including Malawi and Zambia - with the economic tools to build resilience to the impacts of changing weather patterns.

“To stand any chance of tackling the climate emergency and supporting people who are already suffering from its impacts, it is clear we must all work together – across business and government, in Scotland and internationally. The cuts made by the UK Government to international development budgets are completely incompatible with climate justice and directly increase the risk of harm to people in the Global South.

“I am deeply proud of Scotland’s commitment to supporting countries that are most vulnerable to climate change and we will continue to do all we can to make a positive impact on the world stage.”

Jamie Livingstone, Head of Oxfam Scotland, said:

“At a time when some governments are cutting support and turning inward, Scotland is choosing to step forward. In Malawi, climate change is driving rising temperatures, and increasing floods and droughts, leading to crop failure, declining incomes and water scarcity. This funding will help communities prepare for disasters, protect their livelihoods and recover when the worst happens. We’re grateful to the Scottish Government for continuing to back climate justice and global solidarity when it matters most.”

Lorraine Currie, CEO at SCIAF said:

“SCIAF and the communities of Rwanda are deeply grateful for this one-year grant. This funding will allow us to carry out vital work to reach those in Rwanda who are disproportionately affected by climate change, but who are often excluded from the solutions. Moreover, this funding will show what is possible when trust, partnership and community ownership are placed at the centre of programmes. It truly will change lives.”

Kirsty Wilson, Project Director at NIRAS said:

“NIRAS is honoured to be partnering with Zambian communities and the Scottish Government to advance climate justice. This work reflects our shared conviction that climate vulnerable communities, including people with disabilities, women, and young people, are not passive beneficiaries but leaders driving forward climate action.

“Together with our local partners, we remain committed to amplifying community voices, strengthening international cooperation, and delivering inclusive, community‑led solutions that drive lasting change.”

Background

Indicative grant awards are as follows, subject to final agreements of the Grant Offer letters:

£2.5m to SCIAF for Climate Justice Fund community projects in Rwanda

£2.5m to NIRAS for Climate Justice Fund community projects in Zambia

£2.5m to Oxfam for Climate Justice Fund community projects in Malawi

This was announced in the Climate Change Plan launched in Parliament on 24 March 2026 by Cabinet Secretary for Climate Action and Energy.

Climate Change Plan published - gov.scot