Supporting marine industries and coastal communities

Marine Fund Scotland Awards announced.

The Scottish Government is investing £14 million to support jobs and reduce emissions in marine sectors.

A total of 60 projects focusing on innovation and sustainable development will receive grants ranging from £1,500 to £1.7 million from the Marine Fund Scotland.

A number of the projects are expected to create new jobs and all will support coastal communities. Recipients of funding this year include projects to:

Support more young people to enter the sector

Promote Scottish seafood in the UK and abroad

Install solar panels and upgrade insulation to reduce energy costs and carbon emissions

Provide equipment, training and skips to support beach cleans

Develop shellfish storage tanks to be placed at sea to supply lobster more sustainably

Speaking about the awards at the Scottish Seaweed Industry Association Conference, Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon yesterday said:

“Scotland's marine economy is crucial to the economic, social and cultural fabric of our rural, coastal and island communities. “Since 2021 the Marine Fund Scotland has awarded more than £70 million in grants to 390 projects, facilitating a total of £150 million of investment and supporting jobs and communities right around our coastline and throughout our islands. “I am pleased to announce these grant awards which will continue to support projects showcasing key innovation and development in our marine industries and coastal communities.”

Scottish Seaweed Industry Association CEO Rhianna Rees yesterday said:

“It’s brilliant to see Scottish seaweed businesses recognised in this round of Marine Fund Scotland awards. It shows how far the sector has come, and how much work has gone into the development of the seaweed industry. We are proud to stand alongside such a driven, innovative community working to make seaweed a cornerstone of Scotland’s blue economy. “We are also thrilled to receive support from Marine Fund Scotland for our own project to develop clearer, evidence-based food safety standards for Scottish seaweed. As demand grows across the UK and internationally, it's essential that producers have practical, trusted, shared guidance from a reliable source. This project aims to provide resources to help give businesses and buyers the confidence to scale effectively.”

Scottish Fishermen's Federation (SFF) CEO Elspeth Macdonald yesterday said:

“Marine Fund Scotland has supported the continuation of SFF’s work on data collection that started well over a decade ago. The Independent Fisheries Science Support Scheme (IFSSS) is the latest iteration of these observer schemes, previously funded through EFF and EMFF. These projects have been providing essential and invaluable assistance to the Scottish Government in collecting data vital to the delivery of international advice for fishing opportunities.”

Details of all projects that have received grant funding from the Marine Fund Scotland to date can be found here: Grants awarded – Marine and fisheries grants – gov.scot