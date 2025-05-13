Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
Supporting Mental Health Awareness Week 2025
Mental Health Awareness Week 2025 runs from 12 to 18 May. It is held each year by the Mental Health Foundation to raise awareness of mental health and promote mental wellbeing for all. This year’s theme is ‘community’ to highlight the importance of a safe and supportive community for mental wellbeing.
Marking the start of Mental Health Awareness Week, the APCC’s joint lead for Mental Health and Custody, PCC Matthew Scott, yesterday said:
“Around one in four people in England will struggle with their mental health at some point. It is vital that those who do are able to access appropriate support, and that those experiencing a mental health crisis receive the right emergency service response from those best qualified to help them.
“That is why I and my fellow Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) are committed to the Right Care, Right Person (RCRP) approach which provides the most appropriate emergency response for individuals experiencing a mental health crisis – allowing police forces to focus on their core duties of protecting the public.
“To support PCCs, the APCC has developed RCRP guidance to help them oversee the roll out of Right Care, Right Person in their area, and has also developed a toolkit for PCCs, which signposts where those seeking support for their mental health can find it.
“I’m delighted to support this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week. Its theme of ‘community’ offers an opportunity to highlight the importance of building meaningful relationships and strong community networks for mental health and wellbeing.”
Matthew Scott is APCC joint lead for Mental Health and Custody, and PCC for Kent
