Supporting Mossmorran workers

£9 million to boost skills and job opportunities.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes has set out that Scottish Government funding will be deployed to boost skills and employment opportunities for workers facing redundancy at ExxonMobil's ethylene plant at Mossmorran.

Options being considered include apprenticeships, a college-led training programme and investing in new employment opportunities at the plant.

A taskforce led by Fife Council meets for the first time today in response to the planned closure. The Scottish Government will use the meeting to further understand the needs of the workforce and local community to inform its decisions regarding the deployment of the £9 million investment.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said:

"This is a worrying time for the workforce at Mossmorran and they rightly expect urgent action. I met worker representatives earlier this month to assure them that we are doing all we can to support them and the wider community.

“We have allocated £9 million over three years in our draft Budget to help staff and communities affected by the plant's closure. Today's meeting is an opportunity to engage with the UK Government, Fife Council, unions and local partners to agree how we best support individuals impacted by ExxonMobil’s decision.

"In the meantime, our Partnership Action for Continuing Employment initiative is providing skills and employability support for workers.”

Background

Business and Employment Minister Richard Lochhead will attend the first meeting of the taskforce.