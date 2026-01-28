Scottish Government
|Printable version
Supporting Mossmorran workers
£9 million to boost skills and job opportunities.
Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes has set out that Scottish Government funding will be deployed to boost skills and employment opportunities for workers facing redundancy at ExxonMobil's ethylene plant at Mossmorran.
Options being considered include apprenticeships, a college-led training programme and investing in new employment opportunities at the plant.
A taskforce led by Fife Council meets for the first time today in response to the planned closure. The Scottish Government will use the meeting to further understand the needs of the workforce and local community to inform its decisions regarding the deployment of the £9 million investment.
Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said:
"This is a worrying time for the workforce at Mossmorran and they rightly expect urgent action. I met worker representatives earlier this month to assure them that we are doing all we can to support them and the wider community.
“We have allocated £9 million over three years in our draft Budget to help staff and communities affected by the plant's closure. Today's meeting is an opportunity to engage with the UK Government, Fife Council, unions and local partners to agree how we best support individuals impacted by ExxonMobil’s decision.
"In the meantime, our Partnership Action for Continuing Employment initiative is providing skills and employability support for workers.”
Background
Business and Employment Minister Richard Lochhead will attend the first meeting of the taskforce.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/supporting-mossmorran-workers/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Monthly GDP Estimates for November28/01/2026 16:25:00
An Official Statistics in Development publication for Scotland
Record investment for climate action28/01/2026 14:25:00
£5 billion to help tackle the climate and nature emergency.
Migration can play key role in Scotland's net zero ambitions28/01/2026 10:05:00
Report highlights opportunities to boost green workforce and economy.
Scotland strengthens UAE trade ties27/01/2026 15:05:00
Opportunities for export and investment as Deputy First Minister visits UAE.
Next steps on bonds plan27/01/2026 12:05:00
The Scottish Government is making good progress towards its first bonds issuance in 2026-27, First Minister John Swinney has told financial services firms in London.
Palliative care learning hub launches27/01/2026 10:05:00
Free online resource for Scotland's health and social care workforce.
Strengthening ties between Scotland and City of London26/01/2026 13:05:00
First Minister to promote Scotland as world-class investment destination.
Boost for towns in southern Scotland26/01/2026 10:25:00
£20 million investment to create jobs and drive growth.